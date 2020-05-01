Apple believes iPhone SE will help attract Android users – BGR

The iPhone SE recently released by Apple features the A13 Bionic, the fastest processor the company has released.

Apple CEO Tim Cook believes that the iPhone SE, due to its power and price of $ 399, will help attract Android users.

Even Android enthusiasts have praised the iPhone SE for offering tremendous performance at an affordable price.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

If you're looking for value in a smartphone, you'll have a hard time finding a better deal than Apple's recently released iPhone SE. Priced at $ 399, Apple's next-gen SE features an A13 processor, and as a result, the device can outperform any number of more expensive Android flagships. And as we covered earlier this week, even Android enthusiasts have taken note of the value proposition that the iPhone SE brings to the table.

When the original iPhone SE was released in 2016, the device proved to be far more popular than even Apple executives anticipated. And yesterday, during Apple's earnings conference call, Tim Cook said Apple has already seen a "strong customer response to the iPhone SE."

Additionally, Cook anticipates that the value provided by the iPhone SE will help attract Android users.

"And I hope quite a few people will switch to iOS," Cook said, referring to the company's new wallet-friendly device. "And it's an amazing offer. It is, if you like, the engine of our best phones in a very affordable package. And it's faster than the fastest Android phones, so it's exceptional value."

As an illustration, this is how the iPhone SE compares to a similarly priced Android device, courtesy of Android Police:

In almost every respect, the iPhone SE beats the current Pixel 3a, which is our favorite mid-range phone. It has an IP rating, the Pixel 3a does not. It has a flagship chipset, the Pixel 3a does not. The SE has wireless charging, amazing haptics, and True Tone that adapts to ambient color. The Pixel 3a might have a better camera, but that's only one point in its favor. On almost every other metric, the iPhone SE 2020 meets or exceeds not just the Pixel 3a, but all other mid-range Android phones at the price of $ 400, outside of the software question, anyway. And it looks like the SE will probably outperform Google's upcoming Pixel 4a as well. Honestly, it bothers me that there isn't a $ 400 Android phone that's as good as the new iPhone SE, but Apple can only compete with its economy of scale here in a way that Android makers can't.

Even if we ignore the price, the iPhone SE's performance can easily outperform Android devices with Snapdragon 855 chipsets. Plus, it even stands out when it comes face to face with the best Android phones with Snapdragon 865 chipsets. In a review which made rounds earlier this week, Apple's iPhone SE was able to outperform Samsung's Galaxy S20 +. And while the iPhone SE costs $ 399, the Galaxy S20 + will cost you $ 1,199.

Apple no longer publishes iPhone sales figures, let alone provides sales breakdowns on specific models, but it stands to reason that iPhone SE will prove to be an incredibly popular device in the coming months.

Image Source: Apple