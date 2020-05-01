Annie Weisman Signs Comprehensive Agreement with Apple – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Annie Weisman, Creator, Executive Producer, and Producer of Apple's Upcoming Drama Series Physical, has signed a general agreement with the streamer. Under the considerable two-year deal, Weisman will develop television projects exclusively for AppleTV +.

Physical, starring Rose Byrne, it reflects Weisman's penchant for darkly humorous stories about the often surprising inner life of women. Set in a southern California beach community in the 1980s, it follows a woman (Byrne) who struggles in her life as a silently tortured housewife who finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics. Weisman is executive producing with Alex Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Byrne and Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between Adelstein and ITV Studios.

Weisman was previously in a general agreement on Universal TV, where she was recently the creator and producer of the drama. Almost family, which aired for a season on Fox.

Weisman took a step forward as a writer-producer on ABC seasons 7 and 8 Desperate housewives. She also served as an executive co-producer on Hulu. The way. Her other television series credits include Suburb and About a boy. As a playwright, his work includes Be aggressive wait please and Surf report. She is represented by attorney Kevin Kelly of Gendler & Kelly.

With the new pact, Weisman joins the Apple TV + talent roster, which includes frequent Weisman contributor Jason Katims, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Kerry Ehrin, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Oprah Winfrey , Sharon Horgan and Simon Kinberg.