Andrew Cuomo confirms he is eligible amid the most desirable title

Andrew Cuomo you are talking about the state of your relationship.
The Governor of New York, who has been in the headlines for helping his state fight CoronavirusHe was asked about his personal life during an interview on Thursday. After discussing the latest updates on fighting the virus, 1010 WINS & # 39; Susan Richard he asked Cuomo about being named one of the "most desirable,quot; men in New York.
"On a much lighter note, while I have you on the phone, I should ask you this," he began. "I'm not sure if you saw it, a professional matchmaker in the city surveyed 2,000 of her clients, and you and your brother (Chris Cuomo) are on the "Most Wanted,quot; list for single women in New York City as the "Most Desirable,quot;. So, I was wondering if you had any comments about it. "
"Well Susan, I didn't see that, but now that you bring it up, the most sought after eligibility, my brother is married, I'm not married, so I don't think he qualifies as eligible, however I am eligible," Cuomo said with a laugh.
Cuomo was previously in a long-term relationship with Food Network Sandra Lee. The duo confirmed their separation in September 2019 after more than a decade together.
"In the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has grown into a deep friendship," the former couple said in a joint statement, via the New York Times.
Lee recently spoke about her ex in an interview with the outlet, confirming that they are still communicating.
"I get up and see what the latest news is. Of course I see Andrew live," Lee shared. "And then share my thoughts with him."
He also added: "He is still my boy … None of us, well, that I know of have ever had a date."
