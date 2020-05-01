Andrew Cuomo confirms he is eligible amid the most desirable title

Andrew Cuomo you are talking about the state of your relationship.

The Governor of New York, who has been in the headlines for helping his state fight CoronavirusHe was asked about his personal life during an interview on Thursday. After discussing the latest updates on fighting the virus, 1010 WINS & # 39; Susan Richard he asked Cuomo about being named one of the "most desirable,quot; men in New York.

"On a much lighter note, while I have you on the phone, I should ask you this," he began. "I'm not sure if you saw it, a professional matchmaker in the city surveyed 2,000 of her clients, and you and your brother (Chris Cuomo) are on the "Most Wanted,quot; list for single women in New York City as the "Most Desirable,quot;. So, I was wondering if you had any comments about it. "

"Well Susan, I didn't see that, but now that you bring it up, the most sought after eligibility, my brother is married, I'm not married, so I don't think he qualifies as eligible, however I am eligible," Cuomo said with a laugh.