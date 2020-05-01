Anderson Cooper Welcomes a Child: Meet Wyatt 3 Days!

Instagram

The CNN newscaster offers surprise baby news along with a heartwarming photo of him feeding the baby, revealing that he chooses the name, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, to honor his late father and mother.

Anderson Cooper You can now add parent to your resume. On Thursday, April 30, the 52-year-old journalist surprised everyone by announcing on Instagram that he had received his first child, a baby, on Monday, April 26 through a substitute.

The "Anderson Cooper 360 °"The presenter delivered the news along with the first photos of the 3-day-old baby. In one of the moving photos, the silver fox is seen feeding the baby, whom he called Wyatt Morgan Cooper. Another photo shows him kissing the baby on his forehead. , while two others look closely at the small bundle of joy.

In the caption, Anderson wrote: "I want to share some happy news. On Monday I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He has three days." Sharing details of the newborn baby, he said, "My son. He weighed 7.2 pounds at birth, he's sweet, soft, healthy, and I'm more than happy."

The CNN newscaster revealed that he chose the baby's name to honor his late father Wyatt Emory Cooper and his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt. "It is named after my father, who died when I was ten years old. I hope I can be as good a father as he is. My son's middle name is Morgan. It is my mother's last name," he explained. "I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently came across a list they made 52 years ago when trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper."

Anderson continued to thank the doctors, nurses, and surrogate mothers who allowed her to have a child. "As a gay boy, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am grateful to everyone who has paved the way, and to the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in the birth of my son," he said.

He continued, "Above all, I am grateful for a remarkable substitute who brought Wyatt and lovingly and tenderly cared for him and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing: what she and all the surrogates give to families that I cannot have children. My surrogate mother has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband and children, and I am incredibly grateful for all the support they have provided to Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives. "

Amid his newly discovered joy, Anderson couldn't help but remember his loved ones who have passed away, including his older brother Carter Vanderbilt Cooper. "I wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, hugging, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is I live in myself and Wyatt, and that our family continues, "he wrote.

His friends and followers have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Andy Cohen, who also welcomed a child through a surrogate in 2019, was one of them and commented, "New life, new hope! Wyatt Cooper, you couldn't have come at a better time! I know a friend who didn't can wait to meet you! "

While Anderson had a long relationship with Benjamin Maisani, the two separated in March 2018.