Anderson Cooper has reconciled with her ex-boyfriend before Baby Boy's arrival

He reports that the CNN presenter has quietly reunited with Benjamin Maisani's surface just a day after he introduced himself with the announcement that he had welcomed his first child.

Anderson Cooper You may not be raising your child as a single parent. Just a day after she broke the news that she had received her first child, theAnderson Cooper 360 °"it was revealed that the anchor had reconciled with her ex-boyfriend, Benjamin Maisani.

While Anderson gave no indication of the status of their relationship in their baby announcement, an informant told Us Weekly: "They quietly got back together and planned ahead of time." The source call added: "Ben is selling one of his clubs and downsizing what he does at night so he can spend more time at home with Anderson and the baby."

Anderson surprised many on Thursday April 30 when he shared the news that he had become a proud father of a baby. Introducing her 3-day-old baby through a series of Instagram photos, she said she named her son Wyatt Morgan, saying her bundle of joy is "sweet, soft, and healthy."

On the nickname he chose for his son, the 52-year-old journalist explained that he was inspired by his late parents, Wyatt Emory Cooper and Gloria Vanderbilt. "It is named after my father, who died when I was ten years old. I hope I can be as good a father as he is. My son's middle name is Morgan. It is my mother's last name," he explained.

As for Anderson's relationship with Benjamin, the two separated in 2018 after nine years together. "Benjamin and I broke up as boyfriends some time ago. We are still a family to each other, and we love each other very much," Anderson said at the time. "We remain best friends and will continue to share much of our lives together."

Although Anderson offered no reason behind his separation from Ben, it was speculated that a doctor named Victor Lopez may have interposed between them. In March 2018, the Daily Mail reported that the CNN presenter has traveled at least five times since December 20, 2017 to Dallas to see Victor. The social media post also revealed that she attended Victor's 33rd birthday party.