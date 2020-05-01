Ana De Armas shows the affection of Ben Affleck through the publication of the 32nd birthday

Instagram

By making her romance with the actor of the & # 39; Justice League & # 39 ;, the Bond girl in & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39; Share photos of them celebrating their milestone with a desert getaway.

Up News Info –

Ana De Armas he continues to flaunt his romance with Ben Affleck. Almost a month after she and the Hollywood actor were first seen enjoying the company during a Cuban getaway, the "Knives out"The actress made her relationship on Instagram official when she celebrated her 32nd birthday with a dessert getaway.

On Thursday, April 30, the Cuban-Spanish beauty offered friends and fans a look at her birthday celebration through a post on the photo-sharing site. Most of the images captured the atmosphere of her private party, but two in particular saw her and her acting boyfriend hugging.

Ana De Armas becomes Instagram official with Ben Affleck

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Along with the series of images, the actress who will be seen as a new Bond girl in "No time to die"He expressed his gratitude to those who wish him a happy birthday." Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Greetings to another great year, "he wrote, before repeating it in Spanish," Thank you all for the birthday messages and love. A toast to another wonderful year. "

Ana De Armas' 32nd birthday celebration

Ana and Ben have spent time together in self-isolation since they returned from their romantic getaway in Cuba and Costa Rica amid the coronavirus pandemic. On March 23, the couple was photographed sharing a kiss while walking their dog, Elvis, near their Brentwood home in Los Angeles.

While Ben has remained relatively silent about his romance with her, Ana has been enthusiastic about her. "Deep waterSpeaking of working with the 47-year-old actor on the upcoming thriller, he told Vogue Spain: "The first time we read the scenes together, it was pretty clear that he was going to do something exceptional with complex roles."

"His character is the engine of the story and requires that he move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy," he continued. "Not only does he know how to do it with ease, he also manages to surprise you with every shot. His talent is infinite."