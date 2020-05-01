An 86-year-old state inmate died Friday at Sterling Hospital.

An 86-year-old inmate from the Colorado Department of Corrections died Friday at Sterling Regional Medical Center after experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

The inmate, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital on Monday, according to a DOC press release. He was examined for COVID-19 while in the hospital.

The Logan County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and form of the inmate's death.

The Sterling Correctional Facility has been in modified operations due to COVID-19 since April 14, according to the press release.

On Wednesday, there were about 240 cases of COVID-19 reported in the prison. More than 470 tests for the virus had been administered. It is the largest known outbreak in the state.