Amitabh Bachchan remembers his dear friend Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday. It was Amitabh Bachchan who confirmed the news. Bachchan, who has worked with Rishi Kapoor on many films, wrote: "He is gone …! Rishi Kapoor … disappeared … passed away … I am destroyed."

Today Amitabh Bachchan shared her daily blog and wrote a memoir for her friend and co-star Rishi Kapoor. He shared a graphic art of the actor's iconic song, Dafli Wale Dafli Baja from Sargam in his social handling. He opened his first meeting with his beloved actor. "(I) had seen him at his Deonar Cottage, Chembur, an energetic, bubbly, mischievous young man in his Chintu eyes, in those rare moments when I had the privilege of being invited to a night at Raj Ji's house. .. I see him more often later, at RK Studios, when he trained as an actor to make his film, BOBBY … a diligent and enthusiastic young man, ready to jump on every learning that comes his way, in that famous makeup room big and legendary, by Raj ji at the end of the hall on the first floor of the makeup rooms … "

Amitabh compared his friend Rishi to Prithvi Raj Kapoor. "He had a safe and purposeful walk … a stride and style similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Raj ji … a walk he had noticed in one of his previous films … that walk … I never I found it in no other … "

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Big B opened up about the conversation between them about his health. "During his time of diagnosis and treatment, he never regretted his condition … it was always … 'See you soon, just a routine visit to the hospital … I'll be back soon & # 39;. Joie de vivre … the exuberant enjoyment of life, was a gene he inherited from his father … the legend, the last showman, the iconic Raj Kapoor … I never visited him in the hospital … I never wanted to see anguish over his cherubic face smile … But I'm sure … when he left, he must have gone with a kind smile … "

The duo were last seen together on 102 Not Out of Umesh Shukla. The two friends collaborated on a project after decades.