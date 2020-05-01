Amazon extends work from the domestic regime until October 2 – Latest news

Amazon.com Inc has told staff whose work can be done from home that they can do it until at least October 2, deferring a return-to-work schedule for many employees, as it faces scrutiny over conditions at its warehouses.

"Employees working in a role that can be effectively done from home can do so until at least October 2," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement emailed Friday, adding that it was applicable to those roles to world level.

The statement did not specify what part of the company's overall workforce it covered and what roles.

He said the company is investing funds in security measures for employees who want to come to the office "through physical distance, deep cleaning, temperature controls, and the availability of facial coatings and hand sanitizer."

New York Attorney General Letitia James told Amazon last week that she may have violated security measures and work practices amid the virus outbreak when the company fired a warehouse protest leader in March.

Workers in warehouses and other facilities have remained operational to keep deliveries to customers trapped in their homes at mandatory government closings.

Other employees have been working from home since March.

The company increased overtime pay for warehouse workers and hired 175,000 people last month, while rival retailers had to close stores. It had 798,000 full-time and part-time workers worldwide as of December 31.

