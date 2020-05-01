All the ways Gianna Bryant has been honored since her shocking death

Gianna Bryant I was going to be 14 on May 1.
Gigi, as she was familiarly called, would be about to finish eighth grade at Harbor Day School, after which she would spend the summer shooting hoops and gossiping with her girlfriends as they prepared for their freshman year of high school, where she would have crushed him playing for her school team, while still being coached by her legendary one-parent athlete, Kobe Bryant, at his Mamba Sports Academy. Even with the physical distancing orders in place, we know Kobe would have figured out how to maintain his daughter's ball handling skills with home workouts.
Maybe it would have been the summer when she started analyzing the game movie for her.
Instead, Kobe and Gianna left, as they died along with seven others, including two of their young teammates, in a helicopter crash on January 26 when they were heading to a routine Sunday game.
The torrent of pain was not limited to the city of Los Angeles, where Kobe spent 20 years playing for the Lakers and won five championship rings. The sadness was felt globally, a collective deflation of the spirit by a great missing sport and the possibility of future lost achievements.
And it turned out that what he should have been feeling wasn't limited to thoughts of Kobe. Those who had been watching their second oldest daughter become a basketball player, who had been paying close attention to the dynamics of Bryant's family of six children, knew that the world was going to miss something special. .
Gianna, sporting a number 2 on the court, had already set her sights on college, and her proud father knew he would end up playing professionally if he wanted to. She had filed the trademark of the Mambacita branch of her alter ego Black Mamba so that she could get ahead and prosper with a nickname symbolizing the hard work, dedication, and incomparable ferocity that she had by all accounts already earned as a child. .
Thus, it has only been appropriate for family, friends, those of the basketball world and fans of all stripes to pay a special tribute to Gianna, sometimes alongside but also separately from her famous father. These are the various ways in which the life and talent of Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant have been honored so far:
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
Husky for eternity
Gianna wanted to play for the best female college show, and none have triumphed more than the University of Connecticut Huskies, winners of a record 11 NCAA championships. They left an open court seat for what should have been an All-American in their Jan. 27 game against the US women's basketball team. USA, Decorating the chair with a bouquet of flowers and a special number 2 shirt.
Brian Babineau / NBAE via Getty Images
Changing numbers
Lakers Guard Quinn Cook he retired his own number 2, which he used in high school, college, and the 2019-20 NBA season, out of respect for Gianna, and switched to number 28, a combination of his number and the 8 Kobe wore from 1996 until 2006 Cook called Bryant his hero and was among the crowd of admirers paying their respects at the makeshift sanctuary that sprang up outside the Staples Center in the hours and days after the helicopter crash.
Jennifer Lopez / Instagram
Glittering Tribute
Jennifer Lopez, who then attended the Kobe and Gigi memorial with her fiancé Alex RodriguezIt showed an intricately cared 24 on one side and a 2 on the other.
Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images
Hometown love
The marquee at the Staples Center lit only for Kobe and Gigi on January 31 before the Lakers' first game after their death.
Harry How / Getty Images
Team Mamba Assembles
Gianna's teammates were on the court for the Lakers' first game since his death and Kobe's, which followed a pre-game ceremony with video tributes, music from Boyz II Men, Ushercellist Ben Hong and Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puthand an emotional speech by Lebron James.
Harry How / Getty Images
There in spirit
Where Kobe and Gianna had sat a few months earlier, their numbers held steady as the Lakers faced the Portland Trailblazers.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Hearts in Atlanta
A moment of silence was observed before the start of Super Bowl LIV on February 2.
Vanessa Bryant / Instagram
A classmate is missing
Harbor Day School removed the Gianna No. 2 jersey she was wearing for Blue-Gold at a ceremony on February 5. Gigi student council members recalled all the ideas he had, including making sure there was more access to sports during recess. -and how he brought people together.
Vanessa Bryant / Instagram
A natural leader
"She always showed up with a smile and motivated us to do more," said one boy. "She pushed us to take action. She took the projects into her own hands and was a team player, as every leader should be."
Vanessa Bryant / Instagram
Paying it forward
"Because there is no # 24 without # 2,quot;, the Fundación Deportiva Mamba was changed to the Fundación Deportiva Mamba & Mambacity, effective immediately.
"Our mission remains the same, and stronger than ever, to provide youth opportunities through sport," wrote Vanessa Bryant on February 13. "Thank you all for the great support and your gracious donations to date as we carry out Kobe and Gigi's legacy. We look forward to empowering young athletes in a world where they left us all to help shape us."
Vanessa Bryant / Instagram
Goals of life
Olympic gold medalist soccer player Sydney Leroux honored Gianna with a new tattoo.
Vanessa Bryant / Instagram
Intertwined forever
Kobe's sister Sharia Washington also received new ink to honor her brother and niece.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE for Getty Images
#GirlDad
Paying tribute to Kobe and Gianna at the 2020 All-Star Game on February 16 was paramount, and the captain of the Western Conference Lebron James He had his team wear number 2. When asked why he had left with Gigi's number, James, the father of two sons and one daughter, replied with one word: "Zhuri"
Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE for Getty Images
Two times four
Eastern Conference players captained by Milwaukee Giannis Antetokounmpo, they all wore number 24, the number of Kobe & # 39; s Lakers as of 2006, but also their number of their first days playing for Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia before changing to 33, the number the school withdrew . That shirt was stolen from the school gym in 2017, but was returned in February 2020 in time for the memorial service.
Kyodo News for Getty Images
A greater cause
For the first time, the All-Star Game tested a new format honoring the deceased, awarding the team that earned the most points in each of the first three quarters $ 100,000 for charity. The LeBron team took the first, the Giannis team the second. They tied in the third, so the $ 100,000 was added to the $ 200,000 pot pending the team that was first to score 24 points (plus whatever it takes to win) in an untimed fourth quarter.
The LeBron team, wearing number 2, finished with a 157-155 victory and $ 400,000 for the Chicago Scholars Foundation.
Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for BET
Cultural icons
Homage to Kobe and Gianna at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards, held on February 22 in Pasadena, California.
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images
Missing your baby
There was not a dry eye in the house when Vanessa Bryant He first spoke publicly at the "Celebration of Life,quot; held for Kobe and Gigi at the Staples Center on February 24, all significant numbers in the Bryant family, 20 also representing the years Kobe spent with the Lakers.
Calling Gigi one of her "best friends," Vanessa told the crowd, "Gigi was very competitive like her dad, but had a sweet grace about her. Her smile was like the sun. Her smile took up her entire face, like mine. Kobe always said it was me. She had my fire, my personality and sarcasm, and she was tender and loving inside. She had the best laugh. She was contagious. She was pure and genuine. "
ME! News
Together forever
"They were fun, happy, dumb and they loved life," said Vanessa. "They were so full of joy and adventure. God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together. Baby, take care of our Gigi. I have Nati, BiBi and KoKo, and we continue being the best team. "
https://beyonce.com
In the details
Beyonce wore her heart on her fingertips as she prepared to perform "XO,quot; and "Halo,quot; at the memorial.
Vanessa Bryant / Instagram
Gone pro
Along with his deceased companions Payton Chester and Alyssa AltobelliGianna was an honorary choice in the WNBA 2020 draft, which was held online this year on April 17.
"The WNBA selects Gianna & # 39; Gigi & # 39; Bryant, guard from Newport Beach, California," announced WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.
Youtube
Championship spirit
"It would have been a dream come true for her," Vanessa Bryant said in a video she recorded from her home and played during her daughter's highlight reel. "She worked tirelessly every day. She wanted to be one of the best athletes of all time, just like her dad. So thanks for honoring my little girl."
Next year, during NBA 2021 All-Star Game weekend, Vanessa Bryant will present the Kobe and Gigi Bryant First Defense Award in association with the WNBA, established to recognize "an individual or group that has made significant contributions to the visibility, perception and advancement of women's and women's basketball. " A charitable component will highlight "Kobe's legacy as a coach and mentor and Gigi's relentless and inspiring commitment to play at the highest levels of the game."
Gianna should have had far more opportunities to absorb the honors that were bestowed on her in person, but she managed to leave a mark on the game that she loved so much, which will endure.
