All the ways Gianna Bryant has been honored since her shocking death

Gianna Bryant I was going to be 14 on May 1.

Gigi, as she was familiarly called, would be about to finish eighth grade at Harbor Day School, after which she would spend the summer shooting hoops and gossiping with her girlfriends as they prepared for their freshman year of high school, where she would have crushed him playing for her school team, while still being coached by her legendary one-parent athlete, Kobe Bryant, at his Mamba Sports Academy. Even with the physical distancing orders in place, we know Kobe would have figured out how to maintain his daughter's ball handling skills with home workouts.

Maybe it would have been the summer when she started analyzing the game movie for her.

Instead, Kobe and Gianna left, as they died along with seven others, including two of their young teammates, in a helicopter crash on January 26 when they were heading to a routine Sunday game.

The torrent of pain was not limited to the city of Los Angeles, where Kobe spent 20 years playing for the Lakers and won five championship rings. The sadness was felt globally, a collective deflation of the spirit by a great missing sport and the possibility of future lost achievements.