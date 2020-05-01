All the inspiring moments from the live broadcast of & # 39; Call to Unite & # 39; 24 hours

It is time to unite as one.

As the Coronavirus The pandemic continues to impact the lives of millions worldwide, Hollywood's biggest stars come together for a special event.

Entitled "The Call to Unite,quot;, the 24-hour global live broadcast event aims to bring people from around the world together to celebrate our shared humanity.

Whether you're looking for introductions, conversations, or some inspiration, "Call to Unite,quot; will tell it all.

Also, with familiar faces like Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Common, Eva Longoria, Ally Brooke, Maria Shriver, Mandy moore and Rob lowe Already scheduled to attend, you never know who's going to come and join the cause.

So how can you be part of this special event? The call to union will be broadcast live online and on support networks such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and SiriusXM. All participants and viewers are also invited to #answerthecall by giving, serving and sharing their stories.