Alexis Skyy serves her former friend with cessation and withdrawal – talks about how the relationship with Fetty Wap impacted her business

The dispute between Alexis Skyy and King Ikey apparently came to an end when he publicly apologized. However, mea culpa was not enough for the star Love and Hip Hop.

After their yearlong friendship exploded due to Alexis accusing Ikey of stealing from him, the enemy was relentlessly enraged. In a scandalous question-and-answer session, he confirmed that it was Alexis who leaked her own sex tape, why she thinks she can't stay with a man, and who is financing her business.

He even threatened to release more dirt on one's mother, which is likely to make this stop and not stop surprising anyone, regardless of the fact that he apologized.

King also publicly reacted to the letter citing defamation of the character and the use of revenge porn by posting a message on his Instagram story that said, "I didn't even threaten to release any of our wtf smh sex tapes." I don't have any more tea. I lost my phone with everything on it. "

Meanwhile, Alexis is preparing to open her new salon after having one that failed half a decade ago.

She was honest with Shade Room about why her business was not successful.

‘I had a salon when I was 19 years old and honestly I didn't know anything about running a business. I came straight from the strip club trying to run a spa. And he was so busy running after Fetty at the time. We were together. and I lost focus and the business was it does not work well, so I had to close it. "

Now, the reality star is a mother and focused on becoming a billionaire.

Í I felt like I failed and it always bothered me. So I accumulated money from my accommodation and put everything away and said you know what, let me open another store. "

Skyy is aiming to open Lux House on Long Island in June if the COVID-19 pandemic allows it.

Hopefully the drama between friends will stop and your new business is doing better than the old one.



