Things between Alexis Skyy and her former best friend Ikey have heated up, Roomies! While Ikey has been pouring all the tea on Alexis through his new blog, Alexis has yet to respond to negativity … until now.

Apparently Alexis hit Ikey with a halt and gave up after he allegedly threatened to post his sex tape and other private information. The site of legal documents "character defamation and use of revenge porn,quot; as the reason for its submission.

Despite Ikey's use of his blog to reveal some of Alexis's best-kept secrets, he claims that he and Alexis did not have a fight, nor are they fighting with each other. He says he's just doing what any other blog does, and that's spilling tea.

Some might disagree because she started her blog based on answering questions only about Alexis.

Ikey also says he never threatened to post any sex videos, including Alexis, and says he lost his phone, that he didn't have a password.

"I didn't even threaten to release any of our wtf smh sex tapes," Ikey writes in an Instagram post. "I don't have any more tea. I lost my phone with everything in it."

Ikey previously changed his mind about the whole situation and gave Alexis a long public apology about the gram.