ESPN aired an hour-long documentary on Friday night detailing the career of NFL quarterback Alex Smith and the truly gruesome nature of the broken leg that has kept him off the field for the past 18 months.

Here are three conclusions from the documentary E: 60, "Project 11,quot; (Smth used No 11):

Her situation was worse than the outside world knew.

On November 18, 2018 it will be forever etched in Smith's mind. In the Redskins' Week 11 game against the Texans, J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson combined to fire Smith in the third quarter. The blow broke Smith's leg in two and immediately ended his season. Two days after that game, Washington coach Jay Gruden said Smith's recovery time would be six to eight months after surgery.

As we now know, Smith was not close to returning within that time frame. The injury became much more horrible after Smith nearly had to amputate his leg due to carnivorous bacteria. Doctors discovered that Smith suffered from necrotizing fasciitis.

Smith's wife Elizabeth said in the documentary: "He is septic and essentially dying. We are awash in medical language. Family, friends, everyone is very excited."

Redskins team doctor Dr. Robin West, who performed the surgery, told Smith's wife that if West was in Smith's situation, she would make the decision to amputate his leg.

Smith was not a star, but he was better than many credit him for.

Smith played under the expectations of a No. 1 overall draft pick, and it's fair to say he didn't live up to those expectations. But Smith was a quality player in the NFL. He was 19-5-1 as a 49ers starter under Jim Harbaugh before getting injured in week 10 of the 2012 season. He was unable to get his job back from Collin Kaepernick, who led San Francisco to Super Bowl 47.

He was traded to the Chiefs in 2013 and then led them to the playoffs in four of five seasons. Kansas City had future MVP Patrick Mahomes on hold, however, and few quarterbacks in the league could keep Mahomes on the bench. The Chiefs traded Smith to the Redskins in March 2018.

Before getting injured, he led the Redskins to No. 1 in the NFC East with a 6-3 record. Washington ended the 2018 season 7-9 and then shot Gruden five games in the 2019 season on his way to finish with the second-worst record in the league (3-13).

Smith's return to football remains questionable

Smith said in the documentary that he hopes to play in the NFL again. Before "Project 11,quot;, that seemed like a possibility. You wouldn't be the first athlete to recover from a horrible leg injury, would you? After taking a look at the 17 surgeries he's had since the injury, it's easy to wonder if that's possible.

His leg is barely recognizable as a human appendix. He received authorization from the US Department of Defense. USA To rehabilitate with veterans who were wounded in explosions. Not to mention, Smith will turn 36 on May 7. Only a handful of active NFL quarterbacks are 36 or older, and none of them have gone through a recovery that compares to Smith's.

The endurance Smith has shown is incredible, but taking another NFL hit would rival the biggest returns in the history of the sport.