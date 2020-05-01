Alex Jones goes viral after saying he will eat his neighbors and describes how to kill them so their children don't starve – Watch a disturbing video

Alex Jones has shocked and horrified the nation after going into detail about fantasizing about how he will kill his neighbors, lock them up and kill them so that he and his children have meat to eat during the Coronavirus pandemic. Of course, Covid-19 has everyone a little nervous. Stores have empty shelves, cities have been closed, and now a meat shortage is feared to be on the horizon due to lower production. But is anyone really looking at cannibalism as a solution? Supossely Yes. In fact, hearing Alex Jones speak at length about how he is daydreaming about killing his neighbors, one might think they are listening to Ed Gein speak instead of a controversial radio host.

Alex Jones stated the following while appearing on his show Info Wars.

"Do you think I like to measure my neighbor, how am I going to drag him along a chain? Cut his ass off? I will. My children are not hungry. I admit it. I will eat my neighbors … I will be honest … I'm literally looking at my neighbors now saying 'Am I ready to hang and gut them, skin them and cut them?' And you know what, I'm ready … I'll eat my neighbors … I'll eat your butt , I will do it.

The comments have set the Internet on fire with many people believing that Alex Jones has finally reached the point of no return.

You can watch the video of Alex Jones making the statements below.

Alex Jones:

"My superpower is being honest. I'll eat your butt." 1. Your super power is insanity, not honesty.

2. Why not choose a super power like Food Shopper?

3. Why did you start with the ass? Many questions. https://t.co/VTuS1ntbac – BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 1, 2020

The reaction to Alex Jones' video is mixed, but none of that is good. Some were frankly horrified and compared Jones to a mad, homicidal madman. He approached the issue as if people across the country could identify with him and also fantasize about killing, cooking, and eating his neighbors, note Alex Jones, who are not.

Other people found his repeated comments that he "will eat that ass,quot; humorous, as they took the statement in more ways than one. It goes without saying that memes, jokes, and hashtags have been plentiful.

At this point, nothing is known about Alex Jones's actual neighbors, but some suggest they should leave the neighborhood as soon as possible.

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and conspiracy theories.



