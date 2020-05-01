Alarming CDC Report Reveals 83% of Georgia Coronavirus Patients Are Black

TSR Health: There are some troubling numbers coming out of the state of Georgia regarding your coronavirus patients that are cause for concern, especially considering that the state has recently reopened many of its businesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published this week found that 83% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state of Georgia during March were black, according to Business Insider.

"The proportion of hospitalized patients who were black was higher than expected based on overall hospital admissions," the CDC report said.

To better understand why this is significant, the numbers show that the black community was overrepresented in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The CDC analyzed the demographics of 305 coronavirus patients admitted to eight hospitals.

Of the 297 cases in which the race was known, 247 patients were black.

Seven of those hospitals were in Atlanta, where black people make up 52% ​​of the general population. The other hospital was in South Georgia.

Blacks represent 32% of the total population in Georgia.

This report came days after Governor Brian Kemp allowed some companies to reopen in the state despite disapproval from Donald Trump and local officials, including Atlanta Mayor Keyshia Bottoms.

Celebrities also spoke out against the rush to reopen the state,

Georgia has more than 26,000 reported cases of coronaviruses that are projected to not peak until after Saturday, May 2.

The data appears to be in line with other reports that African Americans have an increased risk of serious illness or death relative to the coronavirus.

Studies have shown that states like California, New York, Illinois, Michigan, Kansas, and North Carolina are places where black communities are most affected by the virus.

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh

