Ajay Devgn expresses sorrow for the disappearance of soccer player Chuni Goswami

Actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to mourn the death of soccer legend Chuni Goswami. India lost the legendary player Subimal Goswami, who succumbed to cardiac arrest in a Kolkata hospital after battling prolonged illness. Several sports stars tweeted and shared their condolences to the Chuni family.

Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was about to star in the period drama titled Maidaan. The actor is rehearsing the role of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim in the movie. The actor during the filming of the film learned about the contribution of the legendary former Indian soccer captain Chuni Goswami to the sport. Expressing his grief over the death of Chuni Goswami, Ajay tweeted:

While photographing Maidaan, I learned about the contribution of soccer legend Chuni Goswami to the sport. Sincere condolences to your family.#RIPChuniGoswami #Maidaan #IndianFootballLeague@iAmitRSharma @BoneyKapoor @IndianFootball – Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 1, 2020

Chuni Goswami had played more than 30 international tournaments for our country and scored 9 times for his team.