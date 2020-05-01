Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expresses grief over Rishi Kapoor's disappearance

Rishi Kapoor passed away at age 67 yesterday morning in Mumbai. The actor was battling leukemia and last breathed on April 30, 2020 at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. He gave moviegoers an unforgettable dose of college romances, comedies, and some iconic songs from his career. The actor touched so many lives and is visible by the way the industry mourns the loss.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also shared a beautiful photo with her husband Abhishek Bachchan, in a warm hug with Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor. The actress rightly wrote her emotions on the photo-sharing app. She said "Sor much love for you … and from you my dear uncle Chintu … ALWAYS … so heartbroken … May your soul rest in peace God bless you. There will never be another … TOO SPECIAL … and the memories … Precious … I miss you and I love you forever … "

We couldn't agree more, we will greatly miss the superstar and he was indeed a special person in the industry.