Ahmaud Arbery: a black Jogger was chased and shot dead in Georgia: two months later, no arrests have been made

His name is Ahmaud Arbery. You may have heard that name before, but if you haven't, there is an imperative that you do.

Ahmaud was shot dead while running nearly two months ago near Brunswick, Georgia, after being chased by two white men who they say they thought might have been a robbery suspect.

Since his untimely death, no arrests have been made, and now his family is fighting for justice, requesting help from the Southern Poverty Law Center, which calls for a federal investigation into Ahmaud's death, according to VICE News.

Here's why Ahmaud's supporters feel a federal investigation is needed: A district attorney said the two men, Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael, had their rights when they persecuted Arbery because they believed they were threatened.

"It is prejudice and hatred that leads some white people to perceive threats where none exist and, in a matter of seconds, the life of a person of color can be taken," said Margaret Huang, president of the SPLC, in a statement on Ahmaud & # 39; Thursday's death.

The Brunswick County local district attorney quickly pulled out of the case because Gregory worked in the county's law enforcement sector for decades, first as an officer and then as an investigator.

George E. Barnhill, the DA in Ware County, took office and later determined that the father and son were protected under the state's citizen arrest statute, since Travis was apparently acting in self-defense, and wrote in a letter reviewed by the Times that Ahmaud had a criminal record.

Keep in mind that the criminal record you're talking about includes a store robbery conviction, a probation violation, and a years-old charge of bringing a gun to school.

It seems that this case did not receive the attention it deserved until recently due to the coronavirus, which has prevented the family from taking to the streets to protest.

The McMichaels allegedly told officers that Ahmaud appeared to be the suspect responsible for a series of local robberies, according to a police report obtained by local news.

Gregory McMichael also told police that he had seen Ahmaud "the other night,quot; and that he had reached into his pants, it is unclear under what circumstances, which he apparently suspected of having a weapon.

And, on the day of the shooting, someone in the neighborhood reported that a black man was inside a house that was under construction before fleeing, according to the New York Times.

Some things to put into perspective is Brunswick, which has a population of about 16,400, is over 56% black.

There was also no evidence that Ahmaud was linked to any of the recent neighborhood property crimes.

Gregory McMichael was standing on his lawn when he saw Ahmaud run past, according to the Times.

He called his son Travis to help him follow Ahmaud. They jumped into his truck armed with pistols and chased him, asking him to stop.

A clash took place when the men caught up with Ahmaud, during which Travis and Ahmaud allegedly "fought for possession,quot; of the shotgun, according to the local Brunswick News.

Travis allegedly shot twice and Ahmaud was shot and died within minutes.

Ahmaud's family said there was nothing suspicious about him running that day because he was athletic and ran regularly.

"Given the fact that Arbery started the fight, at the time Arbery grabbed the shotgun, under Georgia Law, McMichael was allowed to use deadly force to protect himself," Barnhill wrote in a letter to local police, according to the Times.

That lawyer claims that there are footage of the shooting and footage of Arbery "robbing a house immediately before the persecution and confrontation."

But Barnhill also had to withdraw from the case after Arbery's family noticed that their son worked at the district attorney's office that employed McMichael.

The case is now in the hands of another district attorney, Tom Durden, in Hinesville.

We will keep you informed of any updates.

