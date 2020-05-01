Adrienne Bailon shows 20-pound weight loss in Bikini Pic

Adrienne Bailon she feels herself.

On Friday Cheetah girls Alum showed off her 20-pound weight loss in her latest Instagram post. Posing in front of the mirror and dressed in a black strapless bikini and high-waisted pants, she detailed her fitness journey and explained how she is using this period of social estrangement to prioritize her health.

"During this time more than ever … Staying healthy is the most important thing to me!" she shared, along with a video of herself flaunting her toned physique as she danced to * NSYNC"It's going to be me,quot; in honor of the first day of May. "This is my first swimsuit post since I lost 20 pounds. Now … I lost weight before but I always gained it back … because I was dieting and not changing my lifestyle!"

Bailon continued: "But not this time … It's been a year since I,quot; had enough "(have you ever gotten there? Where are you tired of complaining about what you don't like and finally ready to take action and REALLY make changes! ""