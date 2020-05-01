Adrienne Bailon shows 20-pound weight loss in Bikini Pic

Adrienne Bailon she feels herself.
On Friday Cheetah girls Alum showed off her 20-pound weight loss in her latest Instagram post. Posing in front of the mirror and dressed in a black strapless bikini and high-waisted pants, she detailed her fitness journey and explained how she is using this period of social estrangement to prioritize her health.
"During this time more than ever … Staying healthy is the most important thing to me!" she shared, along with a video of herself flaunting her toned physique as she danced to * NSYNC"It's going to be me,quot; in honor of the first day of May. "This is my first swimsuit post since I lost 20 pounds. Now … I lost weight before but I always gained it back … because I was dieting and not changing my lifestyle!"
Bailon continued: "But not this time … It's been a year since I,quot; had enough "(have you ever gotten there? Where are you tired of complaining about what you don't like and finally ready to take action and REALLY make changes! ""
In his post The real Star credited the move to a plant-based diet with helping her lose 20 pounds.
"Well, I made important changes like choosing to eat plants based on changing my entire relationship with food and exercising! I've been consistent with my self-discipline (although it has sometimes been so difficult)," he explained. "I constantly remind myself that the best form of self-love is self-discipline."
Concluding his post, Bailon wrote: "They say it takes 21 days to form a new habit … I just want to encourage you to take this time to develop healthy habits! Drink water, squat, rest, read, pray, take your vitamins, eat your vegetables! (preaching myself to keep going! Lol.) It's a new month! Let's do this! KISSES Xx "
Before revealing his weight loss on Instagram, Bailon shared a candid video about his fitness goals on his YouTube channel. All things Adrienne.
"I read at the peak of summer, I looked in the mirror and thought, 'What are the things I want to change? "He said in the video." And one of those things is that I want to be healthy, and I don't want to go on a diet. I want this to be a lifestyle. "
After encouraging his viewers to set realistic health and wellness goals for themselves and their timelines, he continued: "For me personally, this was not just a body makeover, it was mind, body and soul."
