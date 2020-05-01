Abigail Spencer broke her wrist while doing Handspring for the Coronavirus charity video

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Suits & # 39; is left with 'tremendous pain' after accidentally hurting her wrist while trying to do a backhand spring to raise money for Covid-19's relief efforts.

Actress Abigail Spencer she's breastfeeding a broken doll, after her attempt to do a spring in a coronavirus relief video went terribly wrong.

The 38-year-old woman, who is most famous for her roles on television shows like "Suits"and"Eternal"He told fans on Instagram on Thursday April 30, 2020 that he was in" tremendous pain "after the injury.

"I broke my wrist yesterday doing a reverse in a charity video to help Covid in my front yard. (True story) It was my 'special ability' that nobody knows what I can do," he wrote, alongside a photo of her in bed and wearing a cast on her left arm. "(That was the premise of the video and I used to be a gymnast) Nailed the first … the second nailed me. Festival of complete crisis. It seemed that my hand was escaping from my arm. I couldn't believe it "

Admitting that she entered "big deep breaths and sobs," Abigail was taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for the break.

"It was very scary to do it alone and take ANY energy from Covid patients right now and my boy was home and he was seeing me in so much pain," she continued, referring to her 11-year-old son Roman.

Abigail admitted that she is in "tremendous pain" and will now undergo surgery on her wrist.

"I have never broken anything or sunk or operated," he wrote. "My spirits are high. I hope relief and what my dreams will be like."

Concluding her long post, in which she also thanked the medical staff who cared for her at the hospital and those who have been caring for her at home, Abigail concluded: "Pain is a teacher. Healing is inevitable. This will also pass. One moment to the time. I'm much stronger than I thought. And just as I was getting anxious in quarantine … the universe said it would be a little bit longer. "