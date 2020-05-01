Aaron Carter's ex compares it to the deceit of Khloe Kardashian Ex Tristan Thompson

Instagram

Melanie Martin, who is currently pregnant with the singer's son, is apparently protecting Aaron and the Cleveland Cavaliers player when she accuses them of not being faithful.

Aaron CarterMelanie Martin's pregnant ex-girlfriend seemed to slap the singer on her recent Instagram account. Shading her baby daddy, Melanie also brought Khloe Kardashianex deception of Tristan Thompson in the mix

On Thursday, April 30, Melanie cryptically wrote on Instagram Stories, "Thristan [sic] Thompson 2.0". Although she didn't mention who she was talking about, it seemed highly likely that it was directed at Aaron, who debuted his new girlfriend on social media just days after announcing that he was expecting his first child with her.

The 32-year-old singer announced on April 21 that Melanie, who was previously arrested for serious domestic violence, is pregnant with their first child together. "Obviously I have a baby on the way," she said, holding up what appeared to be a positive pregnancy test. "I'm sure going to be a busy parent. This is the official announcement, we are pregnant."

He also confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying: "This is what we both want. We were both trying to achieve it. I am just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good father. I am focused, my music career has gone very well and on tour, with my clothing line, everything I have for me that is not necessarily just music. Family is the most important thing to me. "

However, the fact that they were expecting a child together did not necessarily mean that they were back together romantically. Aaron surprised everyone when he introduced his new girlfriend just a few days later. The hit maker "Crush on You" was seen in an Instagram photo approaching another woman, identified as Viktoria Alexeeva. She was lying on Aaron's lap as the two looked into each other's eyes as they rested in a field of poppies.

"My life, my choices", the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter captioned the plugin. Apparently shading his ex Melanie, he also posted a meme that said, "Are you calling me a cheater? B *** H PLEASE!"