A man allegedly pulled out a knife on a corridor for social distancing in Cambridge

A runner in Cambridge allegedly received a knife from a man who claimed he was not adequately following social distancing.

The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. On April 20. Police spoke to the victim near the intersection of Putnam Avenue and Magee Street, according to a Cambridge police report.

The man told police he was running down Putnam Avenue toward Massachusetts Avenue when he saw a man with two young children walking down the sidewalk near Magee Street. The victim said she planned to go outside to move safely around the small group and allow for social distancing. But before he could do that, the other man allegedly pulled out a knife with the blade and told the runner to "put the (expletive) across the street," according to the report.

Police spoke to the man in question, who said he had told someone to cross the street to maintain social distance, but said he did not pull out a knife. Police said they searched him but did not find a knife.

An officer later saw a knife on top of a trash bag that was on the sidewalk on Dodge Street, two houses below where police found the alleged suspect, according to the report. The knife was described as being approximately 4 inches long with a black handle.

The broker ultimately decided not to press charges, the police department confirmed.

To update: Late Thursday afternoon, Cambridge police said the man who allegedly pulled the knife, 43-year-old Michael Nichols of Cambridge, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

"Michael Nichols, 43, Cambridge, was arrested this afternoon after an order was issued as a result of a follow-up investigation into this incident," police said in an email. "He will be charged with assault with a dangerous weapon."

