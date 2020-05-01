"A great relief, a great weight on my shoulders to achieve the dream of a lifetime,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams did not have a first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. So when they selected running back Cam Akers in the second round with what was their first pick in the draft, an immediate expectation was set for the Florida state star.

The team pitched former first-round pick Todd Gurley this offseason, leaving the field of play with the combination of former undrafted free agent Malcolm Brown and last year's third-round pick Darrell Henderson. Akers, as the group's highest draft pick, is expected to produce. He told team reporter Sarina Morales that he is more than ready to go to work, bringing a competitive mindset to the running room.

"I know I can bring a dog mentality. Someone who is fierce, who will not be denied, "Akers said." I am interested in business, I love to win and I love to compete. "

The production of Akers with the Seminoles is not questioned. He totaled more than 2,800 yards rushing at 4.9 yards per carry during his three years there and continued to increase his workload with off-field receptions as his career progressed.

While there will be a lot of work to do in preparation for next season, at least for now, there is time to reflect on how big the NFL recruiting was. For Akers, like so many perspectives, hearing his call was an emotional moment, the realization of a long-standing dream.

"It was a great relief, a great weight on my shoulders, a blessing to come from where I come from and be able to reach that milestone," said Akers. “Achieve that lifelong dream, that lifelong goal of being in the NFL. By having the opportunity, everything was there and that was what all that moment was realizing that the opportunity was right there. "

Akers already has some insight into the Rams' organization thanks to corner Jalen Ramsey, who shares the same agent. The 20-year-old running back said Ramsey's advice for him to prepare for the next level was simple: continue playing his game.

"He just told me to keep being me," said Akers. "Keep working hard. Continue to stand firm and humble and continue to put God first and everything I want will happen. I just keep being me and keep working, everything else will fit. ”