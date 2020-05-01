A finance expert suggests that parents use this time to educate children about money and savings – Up News Info

– Moms and dads are wearing a lot of hats right now, including helping kids with online learning.

At a time when budgets can be stretched now, it could be a good time to teach your children about money.

Financial advisor Nicole Middendorf suggests that parents can use this time at home to educate their children about needs versus wants, save versus spend, and more.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Middendorf suggests creating a 401k family. So if the kids want a trampoline, they contribute a dollar and you put in a dollar. Or they put in a dollar and you put in 25 cents, whatever works for your family's budget. This teaches them what a 401k is all about.

