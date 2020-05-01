A daycare provider with two teenagers feels the weight of the pandemic

Marisol with her grandson. Photo: Marisol

Marisol, 50, lives in Torrence, California with her husband and two teenagers. She runs a daycare at home.

I have run my daycare for the past 15 years. Generally, we have between eight and 20 children per day. I pick up clients through the without appointment. Daycare is constantly changing, which is very challenging for a business. Now, I only have two children in my nursery. I was making at least $ 15,000 a month. I now live on $ 600 a week.

I modified the return and collection procedures for my parents. I set up a table outside with soap, water, and disinfectant. Parents don't even touch the door knob. I don't let anyone enter the house.

As a nursery, we already clean intensively, but now it's more. Cleaning and disinfection require effort. I spend hours online searching for cleaning products. I bought 12 ounces of hand sanitizer for $ 22. I had to. Prices went up. If I live on $ 600 a week, that's $ 400 in supplies right now. People out there don't see how much it costs us as daycare providers. We are working right now for less than $ 4 an hour.

I feel like I now have a big responsibility to the little boys in the nursery, plus my grandson comes to the nursery every day. For me, not hugging or kissing my grandson is very emotional. Babies, the first thing they do is run and hug you. Now I wear overalls for work and I have a mask. I have a costume party every day for the little ones because they are afraid to see you with the mask, so I have fun with the children, we decorate the masks.

My husband is an engineer and works from home. Our room has been converted into his office. There are four of us living in my house. I have two 15-year-olds who are six months apart: my son and my adoptive daughter. I also have a 30 year old daughter and an 18 year old son in college.

"I have never worked as hard emotionally in my life as I do now."

Having a daycare at home with teenagers is very difficult. My children grew up in my nursery, they are used to seeing them, but the situation we are living in now is more challenging. I have never worked as hard emotionally in my life as I do now. They will do the homework in their rooms, but when they come with the children, they will have to wear masks. They tell me: "Nothing will happen to us, it is only for the elderly." Having to implement social distancing with my teens is very challenging. You can tell a young child to wash their hands and stick to it. A teenager looks at you as if you are living on the moon.

It is a lot to carry, but protecting my children is protecting me. Getting my kids to take their temperature every day and be afraid that something might happen to them is just difficult. Women, we are doing more right now. It is overwhelming. I have to make the rules inside the house. Every day we get up at 5 o'clock and go running, it is the only time when there are not so many people outside. At 11 o'clock, we meditate, whether they like it or not.

This quarantine is driving everyone crazy; emotionally, it is overwhelming. My children cannot go to the park or to the beach. My children surf. My daughter was crying because she wouldn't let her go to the beach. It's okay. One day you will thank me for not letting you go there. My 18 year old son was depressed. He was running in college, preparing for the big national event in May, and he was depressed for weeks. I was devastated as a mother. Helping him overcome his emotional state has taken a lot out of me.

How can I explain to my 15 year old son that he cannot practice? He is a fighter. How can I explain my daughter that she has to stay home and can't see her friends? I feel like my children's lives right now are hanging. [Crying] I have to be strong to say, "We are going to be fine." My teenage daughter has a short temper and when she is upset she breaks things. Drop things, knock on doors, break brooms. She is so overwhelmed. It breaks my heart. She can't even see her therapist. She tried to do therapy through Zoom, but said, "It's not working, I don't need it," and shut down the computer.

"We are going to predict that we are swimming right now in a bucket of misery and we have to move on, otherwise we will not survive."

My oldest daughter will come to me and ask me to take my grandson and say, "Mom, I can't do this, I have to take a break." They don't see that I've been their rock. I also need that free time. My only free time is going to the garage. I cry in the garage, I hide. Job. I work I work, I work single to keep me busy

I said to my children, "If you don't move, you drown. Suppose we are swimming in a bucket of misery right now and we have to move on, otherwise we will not survive." You have to be a very strong person to keep a house of four in a healthy mind. I feel that if I cry in front of my children, they will follow me. I think fear is contagious. You have to be brave sometimes. They don't know how I am inside. Some nights, at 3 in the morning, I go to my garage and cry and cry and cry. Because if I start crying, my husband asks me, "What's wrong?" And I get worse.

My aunt died two weeks ago from this virus. My brother is contagious right now and is only 51 years old. My fear grows every day. But if I stay in the same place, I will drown. I have to keep moving, and I have to drag my children with me. I believe in the darkest place where you can find light if you want. Yesterday I ran two miles, today I ran two and a half miles. I have to make an effort, otherwise I will go crazy. I run with a mask, it is difficult to breathe, but if I do not, my children will say: "Mom tells us to do it, but she does not." It should be an example for your children to follow, especially with teenagers, who are so rebellious.

I am an immigrant. My family in Nicaragua depends on me. I still send money home. I have 12 people who depend on me abroad, relatives and employees. I have a house in Nicaragua and four people who work in the garden, clean, monitor the house and take the dogs to the vet. I have a large parcel of land with mangoes, avocados, bananas. I allow people to grow plants in my land and take them home to eat. These people have children. The parents of my nursery bring me baby clothes and I used to send all this to Nicaragua every three months to help the poor.

This virus not only affects my family here in the US. In the USA, it affects my emotional and spiritual life. This virus reveals who we really are, if we are selfish or if we care about the community. I go to my neighbors and say, "Are you okay? Do you need anything? I have this extra toilet paper. My neighbor is a landscaper and said," Marisol, do you want me to cut down your tree? "If we all do a little, we'll be fine.