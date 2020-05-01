A coronavirus drug seems to work. Whats Next?

The news that an experimental drug appears to be the first effective treatment for the new coronavirus has sparked a great deal of interest from doctors and patients, and questions about how soon it might be available.

The conversation focused Thursday on how quickly the Federal Food and Drug Administration could act on Gilead Sciences' remdesivir after preliminary results of a major study found it cut recovery time by an average of four days to people hospitalized with COVID-19.

"You now have a drug that has been shown to actually work against the virus," Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health told The Associated Press.

"Will it be an overwhelming cure? No, of course not, "said Fauci. But with its use, "it will free hospital beds, you will have less stress on the health care system."

No treatment has currently been approved to treat the virus, which has killed more than 230,000 people worldwide since its appearance late last year.

When independent experts supervising the study called with the news that the drug was working, the study's leader, Dr. Andre Kalil of the University of Nebraska, said he was "almost speechless,quot; with joy.

Here are some questions about the results and next steps.

Q: How much does the medicine help?

A: Remdesivir reduced the time patients were in the hospital by 31% to 11 days on average versus 15 days for those who received usual care, preliminary study results found.

The drug may also be reducing deaths, although that is not certain from the partial results revealed so far.

About 8% of those taking the drug died compared to 11.6% in the comparison group, but the difference isn't big enough for scientists to say for sure that the drug was the reason.

Q: What about people with milder illnesses?

A: Remdesivir has so far only been tested in people with moderate to severe disease who were hospitalized and who received an IV.

Even among the study participants, there were "a wide variety of diseases," from people who only needed a little extra oxygen to those who needed breathing machines, said Dr. Elizabeth Hohmann, who enrolled 49 patients in the study at Massachusetts General Hospital.

"We need more information to see what is the best way to use it in the future," and what types of patients get the most benefit, he said.

Q: When will it be available and for whom?

A: The drug is not yet approved anywhere in the world for any use. The FDA could make it immediately available through an "emergency use authorization," which accelerates experimental medications, tests, and other medical products to patients during public health crises. Under authorization, the agency may waive the generally rigorous standards necessary for drug approval and instead approve drugs whose potential benefits outweigh its risks.

The FDA has already done so for hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that President Donald Trump has touted for COVID-19, despite no clear evidence that it works.

Fauci said on NBC's "Today,quot; show Thursday morning that he hopes remdesivir will get emergency use approval "really fast," and that he spoke with FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn about it Wednesday night.

Q: How much remdesivir is there and how much will it cost?

A: Gilead said he was increasing production, has 140,000 treatment courses now, and is aiming for more than 500,000 for October and more than 1 million for December. President Daniel O’Day said in a letter to the public Wednesday night that all of those courses would be donated.

Gilead's own tests, also revealed Wednesday, suggest that five days of treatment is as good as 10, so estimates of how many can be treated with the available supply are likely to be doubled, he added.

Q: How might a treatment affect the impact of the pandemic?

A: Having to spend less time in the hospital reduces the risk that patients will develop complications, like other infections, or spread the virus to healthcare workers, Kalil said.

Those benefits extend not only to patients receiving the drug, but to others as well, said Dr. Aneesh Mehta, who enrolled 103 patients in the study at Emory and other Atlanta hospitals.

"We create more availability in our hospitals," and we can care for more patients with other medical problems, including those who have been forced to delay surgery for cancer, heart disease and other illnesses, Mehta said.

Q: What about other drugs in tests?

A: Remdesivir will become the standard of care and any other potential treatments will now have to be tested or combined with it, Fauci said.

He recalled AZT, the first drug that has been shown to help people with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. That drug itself did not prove terribly strong, but it led to the development of many others and to the notion of combination treatments now used for HIV, tuberculosis and other diseases.

Dr. Max Parmar, director of the clinical trials unit at University College London, said remdesivir would likely need to be combined with other treatments to treat COVID-19 more successfully, like many other diseases.

The study "suggests that remdesivir may be the backbone of treatment, but other medications may be needed," he said.

Q: Will having a treatment make people relax in social distancing and other measures to limit the spread?

A: "I hope not," said Fauci. “This is not a knockout blow. This is not a cure. "

Associated Press writers Matthew Perrone in Washington and John Leicester in London contributed to this report. Follow Marchione on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MMarchioneAP

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.