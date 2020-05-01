9 Foods That Promote Relaxation To Help You Stay Calm – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Do you need some calming influence? Try to eat foods that help you relax naturally.

If you experience nervousness, racing thoughts, trouble falling asleep, or even panic during the coronavirus pandemic, you are not alone. This is an extremely stressful time; It is natural for us to feel a bit overwhelmed and uncomfortable.

If you have trouble relaxing, you should avoid sugar and caffeine. These ingredients can further stress our bodies and cause anxiety. On the other hand, there are foods that can help support our nervous system, increase our resistance to stress and even make us feel calm right after eating them.

As we go through this crazy moment, let's target these 9 foods that promote relaxation.

1. Kefir

A fermented drink that falls somewhere between yogurt and milk, kefir is a great addition to your social distancing routine. It can be made from dairy milk or walnut milk and contains high amounts of beneficial bacteria, which support a healthy gut microbiome. At first glance, our gut health may seem foreign to our nervous system, but in reality it is just the opposite. Studies have shown not only that stress can undesirably alter the microbiome, but that anxiety could be alleviated by regulating intestinal bacteria.

You can drink unflavored kefir or use it as a creamy base for recipes like this Julie Avocado, Cucumber, and Kefir Cold Soup Recipe by Julie Smolyansky.

2. salmon

Fatty fish like salmon are full of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to be extremely beneficial in calming the nervous system. In fact, a systematic review of 19 clinical trials, published in JAMA Open Network—Demonstrated that improvements in anxiety symptoms were associated with treatment with omega-3 fatty acids. Try this recipe for grilled salmon with maple mustard from Christine Gallary and add salmon to the menu several times a week.

3. Cherry pie

Sour cherries contain high levels of various phytochemicals, including melatonin. You have probably heard of melatonin before; It is known as the "sleep hormone,quot; because our bodies release it at night to help us sleep. Well, studies have shown that consuming sour cherry juice increases melatonin levels and can improve the quality and duration of sleep. If you're having trouble relaxing at night, tart cherries can be the perfect food to lean on. For other foods that can help you sleep, read this.

4. cucumbers

Have you ever wondered why cucumber water is so popular? It could be because the cucumber smell has natural stress relieving properties. And it's not just the smell either; This low-sugar fruit also contains B vitamins, which help support our central nervous system. In fact, studies have shown that a B-complex vitamin can improve anxiety symptoms compared to placebo.

5. lemons

Many studies have found interesting links between vitamin C and mood. In fact, a study of 42 high school students showed that vitamin C actually reduced anxiety levels. Citrus fruits, such as lemons, limes, oranges, and grapefruits, are one of the best ways to get vitamin C in your diet. Here's how to slice citrus for easy, hassle-free eating.

6. Vegemite

You may not think of Vegemite as a healthy food, but a study, published in 2018, showed that people who consume yeast-based spread products, such as Marmite, Vegemite, Promite, and Aussiemite, have lower levels of anxiety and stress. According to the researchers, the vitamin B content in these differentials is likely to appreciate their anxiety-reducing powers. To get started with Vegemite, try spreading it lightly on one side of a grilled cheese sandwich. Add a bitter, salty flavor that you may learn to love.

7. Onions

Onions are one of the best sources of prebiotic fiber, which helps feed healthy gut bacteria. As we now know, a balanced microbiome is essential for optimal mental health. Other sources of prebiotic fiber include leeks, bananas, garlic, and apples. Try adding raw onions to salads or whips in this easy caramelized onion recipe from Aida Mollenkamp.

8. pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are one of the best sources of magnesium, which is often known as the "relaxation,quot; mineral and is one of the main nutrients for stress relief. Many of us are magnesium deficient, as processed foods are virtually devoid of this mineral, but fortunately, pumpkin seeds provide over 150 mg of magnesium per cup, which is almost 50 percent of your daily intake. recommended. Try this homemade pumpkin seed milk recipe from the book "Magnesium Everyday Secrets,quot;.

9. dark chocolate

Lucky you: Research published in the Proteome Research Journal found that eating about 1½ ounces of dark chocolate per day can actually lead to lower levels of cortisol, which is one of our main stress hormones. For added relaxation benefits, dark chocolate also contains significant levels of magnesium. Just be sure to go for dark chocolate and if you are not sure what to buy these are the best dark chocolate bars out there.

Focusing on these foods can help promote relaxation, restful sleep, and a sense of calm despite what is happening outside. Fortunately, most of these foods are also affordable, delicious, and can be prepared in many creative ways.

