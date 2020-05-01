6ix9ine exploits 50 Cent as Deadbeat Father for refusing to work with him

Instagram

After the co-creator of & # 39; Power & # 39; says he would not work with him, the hit maker & # 39; FEFE & # 39; accuses him of abandonment while mentioning the tense relationship of the success creator & # 39; In da Club & # 39; with her biological son Marquise Jackson.

It is obvious that Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine he hasn't lost his trolling skills after spending months in jail and has used it to destroy his former mentor 50 cents. The 23-year-old ringmaster has responded to the rapper-turned-actor after the latter stated that he would not work with him.

In an interview with Real 92.3 of Big Boy of L.A. on Thursday, April 30, Fif was asked if he would professionally bond with 6ix9ine again after his release from prison. "I wouldn't work with him. What he is, it's just against the way I grew up," he said in the interview.

He, however, understands why the New York City artist scoffed and added, "Remember I told you I understood why he did what he did?" The 44-year-old star continued: "When you say that he is not a gang member or that he is not this type, but you slept with the mother of his baby and you will do something to his mother: tell any traditional child, tell the Real consumers of music in Central America who are going to buy the real CD, which presses the button: tell them that someone slept with my girlfriend and had intentions of hurting my mother. And do you want me to do 40 years for them? "

"Without speaking negatively about [6ix9ine] -I think new artists will adapt to it," he continued, 50 weighing 6ix9ine's future in the music industry. "They will work with him. Look, because he will have some success and then they will start to see that people don't care that much and it will be more important to them to be successful than to endure that."

It didn't take long for 6ix9ine to capture the interview. After The Shade Room posted a clip of the interview on its Instagram page, it jumped into the comment section to criticize 50 for leaving it. "It will not be the first time that 50 abandons his son ……", he wrote, referring to "Power"The actor / co-creator's strained relationship with his biological son Marquise Jackson. He added:" Leave me alone in my business. "

It is no secret that 50 has a tumultuous relationship with her oldest son Marquise. Interestingly, earlier this month, hit maker "In da Club" said he would pick 6ix9ine over Marquise. "No, I have no news of 6ix9ine. He is now his mother's son. He told everyone," Fif said on Instagram Live when asked if he had been in contact with his former protégé. "He's better than Marquise, though. I'll take him before I take my real biological son. Damn, dammit."