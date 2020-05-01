50 Cent says it won't work with Tekashi 6ix9ine

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

50 Cent may have defended Tekashi 6ix9ine while locked up, but in a recent interview, the rapper claimed that he would not be working with the recently released rapper.

Fif cut it off with 92.3 The Big & # 39; s Big Boy, where he said:

"I wouldn't work with him. What he is, it's just against the way I grew up," 50 said. "Remember I told you I understood why he did what he did? – When you say it's not a member gang or it's not this guy, but you slept with his baby's mother and you will do something to his mother … "

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.
Ad nordvpn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here