50 Cent says it won't work with Tekashi 6ix9ine

50 Cent may have defended Tekashi 6ix9ine while locked up, but in a recent interview, the rapper claimed that he would not be working with the recently released rapper.

Fif cut it off with 92.3 The Big & # 39; s Big Boy, where he said:

"I wouldn't work with him. What he is, it's just against the way I grew up," 50 said. "Remember I told you I understood why he did what he did? – When you say it's not a member gang or it's not this guy, but you slept with his baby's mother and you will do something to his mother … "

He continued: "Tell any traditional child, tell real music consumers in Central America that they will buy the real CD, which hits the button, tell them that someone slept with my girlfriend and had intentions of hurting my mother. Do you want to make 40 years for them?

He says the new rappers will probably want to work with him.

Tekashi heard about his comments, see his answer below.