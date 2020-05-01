5 times Anushka Sharma proved that she is a real rude

Being a celebrity, you are always under the public eye, whether you like it or not. Everything you talk about has a reaction and people will judge your actions. Because of this, many stars opt for a filtered approach when it comes to public speaking, especially on controversial topics. However, Anushka Sharma is a star who is never afraid to speak her mind. The actress has her heart on her sleeve and does not believe in leaking her thoughts and ideas. So, on the occasion of Anushka Sharma's birthday, we decided to list 5 times that she proved to be a complete rude.

Confession of her raised lip

While actresses who go under the knife has been around for centuries, you rarely see anyone openly admit it. When Anushka was trolled after sporting visibly fuller lips on a talk show, she admitted that she had used tools and makeup to enhance the lips for her role in Bombay Velvet.

Dealing with trolls



From being trolled for her expressions in the movie Sui Dhaaga to being questioned about Virat's cricket performance during her early days of dating, Anushka Sharma was unnecessarily trolled for many things. During an interview with a prominent newspaper, the actress said: “I have also been trolled for other reasons. I don't have a reaction about it. I'm not going to react to a bunch of cowards sitting in front of their computer screens who are insecure and have an idea of ​​themselves. They think so humbly of themselves that they feel ki kisi aur ko neeche girayenge toh unki aukaad badegi. Aise logon ke upar kya react karu ".

Sexisim in Bollywood

Anushka Sharma is also one of the few actresses who has openly admitted the presence of sexism in Bollywood. She revealed that women play the second fiddle to men in most movies and also end up with a lower salary.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Choosing not to use a double body

In 2015, Anushka Sharma made her production debut in the suspense drama NH10. The actress portrayed the role of Meera in the film, which involved a significant amount of stunts. But, Anushka didn't go for a double body and did all those stunts on her own, which she said was extremely fun.

When she closed a journalist in her unique style

A few years ago, a journalist tried to get Anushka Sharma to spill some beans on her upcoming marriage to Virat Kohli. Anushka Sharma asked the journalist to first share her marriage plans with a wry smile. Now that's a rough giri right there.