5 things we learned about Anushka Sharma on her social media

She is cheerful, witty, fun and we can go on with the adjectives, but nothing will be enough to describe how great Anushka Sharma, the birthday girl, is. He started his career with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and there has been no going back for this charming lady. A brilliant career graphic, some impeccable performances to back it up, and the truest love story of a fairy tale, we are so envious of Anushka.

When the actress turns 32 today, we decided to decode her Instagram to discover more about her. From her open love for animals to how much she likes to travel, here are 5 things we learned about Anushka Sharma on her Instagram.

1. She is an unconditional selfie lover

Anushka Sharma's selfie game is pretty straightforward, and why wouldn't it be, it has the style, face, and attitude to do it.

2. She is a globetrotter in good faith

Anushka loves to travel and since she got married she has been traveling the world with her husband Virat Kohli and has served us with some adorable photos.

3. She is an environmentalist

Anushka has been supporting various causes that deal with animals and the condition of the environment. She has been actively involved in spreading awareness about pet adoption and melting glaciers at the poles.

4. She is obsessed with her vanity mirror.

If you scroll down Anushka's Instagram like we did, you'll find she's a fool for clicking on the images next to her lighted vanity mirror. Whether they are casual photos from before a red carpet, she has done it all and we are not complaining.

5. She is a person full of dogs

We already know how much Anushka loves her dog, Dude, but the actress goes crazy every time she sees a dog. Her Instagram page is full of photos of her playing with every dog ​​in sight.