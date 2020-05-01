5 suspects arrested in connection with fatal San Jose shooting – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – San Jose police announced Thursday the arrest of five suspects in connection with a shooting in late October last year that left one victim dead and a second victim injured.

According to authorities, on Saturday, October 26 of last year at approximately 5:26 p.m., the San Jose police office received a call about a shooting in the North 5th Street area on East Santa Clara Street. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims who suffered at least one gunshot wound each.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital. One victim, Wilmar Spikes, a 67-year-old San Jose resident, was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital. The second victim, who was not identified by authorities, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Patrol officers located suspect # 1, a 23-year-old San José resident, Juan Velázquez Tellez, in the incident area shortly after the shooting. He was subsequently booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder. Homicide detectives carried out an extensive follow-up investigation and identified four additional suspects in the shooting.

On November 6 of last year, suspect # 2, Israel Arroyo, 25, and suspect # 3, Miles Guzman, 35, both residents of San Jose, were arrested in San Jose by the Covert Response Unit of the Department of Police and reserved at the Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

On February 11, suspect # 4, Alberto Hernández, a 20-year-old San José resident, was arrested by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office while appearing in the Santa Clara County Superior Court in an unrelated case . Hernández had an arrest warrant for conspiracy and was subsequently booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

On Thursday, the fifth and final suspect in the case, 29-year-old San José resident Samuel Arroyo, was arrested in San José by the MERGE Unit of the police department and imprisoned in the Santa Clara County Jail for conspiracy.

All five suspects remain in custody. Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Sgt. Ali Miri or Detective Gabriel Cuenca of the Homicide Unit of the San José Police Department at 408-277-5283.

People who want to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers information line at 408-947-STOP (7867) or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Individuals who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect may be eligible for an organization cash reward.