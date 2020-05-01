& # 39; Aunt & # 39; Dua Lipa & # 39; very excited & # 39; by Gigi Hadid's baby

WENN

The hit maker of the & # 39; New Rules & # 39; is on the moon to become a & # 39; aunt & # 39; when her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's pregnant sister gives birth to their first child with Zayn Malik.

Dua Lipa is "very, very excited" about the possibility of becoming an "aunt" when Gigi hadid giving birth.

Following the confirmation of the model Gigi that she is expecting her first child with a boyfriend Zayn Malik, Dua, who is dating Gigi's brother Anwar Hadid – opened up about the happy news during an interview on New Zealand radio station The edge.

"Technically, are you going to be an aunt?" the host asked Dua, to which she replied, "Yes. This is very exciting news. We are very, very excited."

And when asked how long he knew about the secret, the "New Rules" star reluctantly replied, "Ah, you guys are really getting me into a … not much! Not much!"

When pressed to get a firmer answer, Dua admitted that she had known about the pregnancy "a little" before Gigi confirmed it during her appearance on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"Thursday night, April 30, 2020.

Gigi is reported to be five months pregnant with a girl, with her mother. Yolanda Hadid Reveal the tot is due in September.

"Of course we are very excited," Yolanda told the Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard. "I am so excited to be a grandmother in September, especially after I lost my mother so recently."

"But this is the beauty of life, a soul abandons us and a new one enters. We feel very blessed. I cannot wait to be a grandmother."