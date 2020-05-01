3 illegal marijuana grows with 700 plants busted in El Paso county

Three illegal marijuana growing operations were discovered and raided in El Paso County on Wednesday, with more than 700 plants, estimated to be worth $ 700,000, seized.

Investigators also confiscated $ 28,000 and five firearms while carrying out search warrants at three locations, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

The search warrants were executed on the 20,000 block of Sahara Drive, the 15,000 block of the Wagon Trail, and 33000 E. Highway 24, according to the sheriff's office.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

The three connected raids are among the largest illegal marijuana growing operations and seizures to date in El Paso County, the sheriff's office said.

The rural enforcement and outreach unit, tactical support unit, and vice metro narcotics intelligence division executed the orders.

"The sheriff's office will continue its efforts to aggressively pursue those who are involved in the business of growing illegal marijuana and illegal marijuana," the statement said.

Members of the Colorado Springs and Fountain Police Departments participated in the raids.