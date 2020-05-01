3 illegal marijuana grows with 700 plants busted in El Paso county

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>The Denver dispensary recalls marijuana flowers and pre-rolls

Three illegal marijuana growing operations were discovered and raided in El Paso County on Wednesday, with more than 700 plants, estimated to be worth $ 700,000, seized.

Investigators also confiscated $ 28,000 and five firearms while carrying out search warrants at three locations, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

El Paso Sheriff

Illegal raids of marijuana in El Paso County.

The search warrants were executed on the 20,000 block of Sahara Drive, the 15,000 block of the Wagon Trail, and 33000 E. Highway 24, according to the sheriff's office.

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.
Ad nordvpn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here