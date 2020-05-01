3 family members who died Thursday after the Dallas accident identified – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The three women who died after a van collided with their stopped vehicle on I-35E in Dallas on Thursday have been identified as a mother, daughter and mother's sister.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department said officers had been called to the area near South Marsalis Avenue regarding a vehicle stuck in a traffic lane. However, when officers arrived, they discovered that a van had crashed into that stationary vehicle around 5 a.m.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Three women were inside the stopped vehicle at the time of the accident. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene while the other died in hospital.

On Friday, authorities identified the victims as Juanita Navarro (the driver), 79, Norma Cruz Gómez, 51, and Ana Marie Hernández, 50. Authorities said Gómez was Navarro's daughter and Hernández was Navarro's sister.

Authorities said the driver of the van stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. It is unknown if charges will be filed at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.