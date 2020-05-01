250,000 Western Riverside County residents were asked to stop using outdoor water during an emergency repair to a major pipeline – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Several communities in western Riverside County are being asked to stop watering outdoors because a state-operated pipeline is under emergency repair.

More than 250,000 residents must stop garden watering, car washing, and swimming pool filling while repairing a leak in the Santa Ana Valley pipeline, which delivers northern California water from the State Water Project to the region. The essential indoor water service for drinking, bathing and washing is not affected.

Customers of the Southern California Metropolitan Water District, Eastern Municipal Water District, and Western Municipal Water District are asked to do so in Moreno Valley, Lake Mathews, Orangecrest, Mission Grove, Woodcrest, Air Reserve Base March, Lake Hills, Air Force Village West and Hillcrest to halt outdoor water use so that temporarily limited supply in storage lasts while emergency repairs are being performed.

Water conservation does not apply to bathing, washing and cleaning because they are essential to protect against COVID-19, authorities said.

The cause of the leak is under investigation, and the schedule for repairs is not yet available, but county water authorities say crews are working 24 hours to complete the repair as quickly as possible, while following all the guidelines. of health of COVID-19.