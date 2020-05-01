2 more Terminal Island inmates killed as coronavirus outbreak worsens – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Two more inmates died at Terminal Island Federal Prison as the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility continues to worsen.

More than half of the population has tested positive for the virus, and cases rose 900 percent in one week.

Scott Cutting Jr., who spoke to Up News Info Los Angeles investigative journalist David Goldstein, said his father is a 70-year-old inmate who is in the hospital and cannot find more information about his condition.

"I feel terrible," he said. "That's my dad. I love it."

Her father had just completed a sentence of less than two years for tax evasion in federal prison when he contracted the new coronavirus.

"He has been there alone since January," said his son. "I can't believe … maybe he will die."

Terminal Island is the site of the worst coronavirus outbreak of any federal prison in the country. Four inmates have died, including two in the past 24 hours. More than 600 inmates tested positive, compromising 57 percent of the inmate population.

Ten staff members have also tested positive.

The facility is a low-security prison, and authorities said they established temporary housing for healthy inmates and separated the sick according to CDC guidelines.

Cutting said authorities did not call until Wednesday to inform him that his father had been in the hospital for a week. They wouldn't tell him where, but they wanted him to approve a do-not-resuscitate order. He said no.

"I can't believe this kind of thing happens," he said. "Let them call you and want to give my dad a DNR, as if they weren't trying to help him /"

San Pedro Congresswoman Nanette Díaz-Barragán spoke today with the mayor, as well as Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"I told (Fauci) about the infection rate and he seemed quite alarmed," he said. "I have asked him to help me by advocating for the safety of inmates."

Cutting said he hopes to be able to visit his father soon.

"I love my dad," he said. "I do not wanna lose it,quot;.

The outbreak has attracted the attention of both California senators, who wrote a letter this week to the Bureau of Prisons asking for an explanation on how such an outbreak could occur.