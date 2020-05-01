19 photos of celebrity couples you could have missed this week – May 1

I love his love … and that is why I speak it every week.
Nicola Peltz posted these photos from her smoochin & # 39; Brooklyn Beckham:
Joey King posted this elegant black and white moment of her and Steven Piet:
Thomas Sadoski shared this precious photo of him lovingly looking at his #womancrusheveryday Amanda Seyfried:
Dove Cameron shared this adorable series of photos of her and Thomas Doherty for her birthday:
Mandy Moore posted this cute selfie of her and Taylor Goldsmith:
Keith Powers shared this cool #TBT of him and Ryan Destiny who is a direct VIBE:
Priyanka Chopra shared this photo of her and Nick Jonas that I just adore (which is no secret to anyone):
Too hot to handleHarry Jowsey shared this mirror selfie HOT HOT HOT of him and Francesca Farago:
ORANGE ALREADY GLAD that Dua Lipa published this sweet boomerang of hers and Anwar Hadid? I know who I am!
Carlos PenaVega shared these relaxing photos of him, Alexa PenaVega, and his sweet bbs relaxing in the hot tub:
Bethany C. Meyers shared these cozy photos of them, Nico Tortorella and their pupper:
Wells Adams shared this #OnBrand throwback from him and Sarah Hyland:
Jessica Biel shared these ter-RUFF-ic photos of herself and Justin Timberlake:
Elsa Pataky shared this scenic "premiere,quot; photo of her and Chris Hemsworth:
Italia Ricci shared this photo of what life REALLY is like with Robbie Amell in quarantine:
Speaking of haircuts … Josh Beech posted this wonderful photo of Shenae Grimes Beech giving her a little snip:
David Burtka shared this sweet selfie of him and Neil Patrick Harris for their anniversary:
Tia Mowry shared this makeshift #TBT of hers and Cory Hardrict because she simply couldn't contain their love:
Finally, Justin Bieber posted this photo of him and this ~ less lonely girl ~ (aka Hailey Bieber):
