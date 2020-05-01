Home Entertainment 19 photos of celebrity couples you could have missed this week –...

19 photos of celebrity couples you could have missed this week – May 1

By
Bradley Lamb
I love his love … and that is why I speak it every week.

one)

Nicola Peltz posted these photos from her smoochin & # 39; Brooklyn Beckham:

2)

Joey King posted this elegant black and white moment of her and Steven Piet:

3)

Thomas Sadoski shared this precious photo of him lovingly looking at his #womancrusheveryday Amanda Seyfried:

4)

Dove Cameron shared this adorable series of photos of her and Thomas Doherty for her birthday:

5)

Mandy Moore posted this cute selfie of her and Taylor Goldsmith:

6)

Keith Powers shared this cool #TBT of him and Ryan Destiny who is a direct VIBE:

7)

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo of her and Nick Jonas that I just adore (which is no secret to anyone):

8)

Too hot to handleHarry Jowsey shared this mirror selfie HOT HOT HOT of him and Francesca Farago:

9)

ORANGE ALREADY GLAD that Dua Lipa published this sweet boomerang of hers and Anwar Hadid? I know who I am!

10)

Carlos PenaVega shared these relaxing photos of him, Alexa PenaVega, and his sweet bbs relaxing in the hot tub:

eleven)

Bethany C. Meyers shared these cozy photos of them, Nico Tortorella and their pupper:

12)

Wells Adams shared this #OnBrand throwback from him and Sarah Hyland:

13)

Jessica Biel shared these ter-RUFF-ic photos of herself and Justin Timberlake:

Caption: "I don't know what day it is anymore, but we just found our dog doppelgängers … and some good hair inspo. A great day for us."


14)

Elsa Pataky shared this scenic "premiere,quot; photo of her and Chris Hemsworth:

fifteen.

Italia Ricci shared this photo of what life REALLY is like with Robbie Amell in quarantine:

sixteen.

Speaking of haircuts … Josh Beech posted this wonderful photo of Shenae Grimes Beech giving her a little snip:

17)

David Burtka shared this sweet selfie of him and Neil Patrick Harris for their anniversary:

18)

Tia Mowry shared this makeshift #TBT of hers and Cory Hardrict because she simply couldn't contain their love:

19)

Finally, Justin Bieber posted this photo of him and this ~ less lonely girl ~ (aka Hailey Bieber):

