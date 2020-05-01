18 celebrity Instagram you probably missed this week

This is what you may have missed!
We all know that celebrities live busy lives, but since we've all been caught up in the decision due to the pandemic, they have much more free time on their hands. Here's what some of your favorite Hollywood stars have been up to this week:
Missy Peregrym released a photo of her newborn son Otis.
Paris Hilton became an Instagram officer with Carter Reum after sharing this anniversary post.
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson announced that they are expecting another baby.
Will Smith met with his Fresh Prince of Bel Air family at Zoom.
And so did the 90210 to emit!
Haley Lu Richardson sat face to face with her cat.
Chelsea Handler showed us her favorite book.
Noah Centineo shared a throwback with his perfect date personal.
Kerry Washington paid tribute to him Little fires everywhere family.
Jessica Alba celebrated her birthday at home.
And Dove Cameron displayed their painting skills.
