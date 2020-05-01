Home Entertainment 15 celebrity tweets you missed this week

15 celebrity tweets you missed this week

"My online purchases got out of control during quarantine."

Another isolated week means more time for celebrities to express their feelings on Twitter. From quarantine issues to new songs they're obsessed with, here's what celebrities are talking about this week:

one)

Brie Larson became hilariously real about life in quarantine.

2)

Chrissy Teigen introduced her pet tarantula to the world:

3)

Kylie Jenner had the perfect solution for someone to tell her to shut up on Twitter:

They act like I don't have full control of where I throw this cooch https://t.co/DOCPKMdW6K

5)

Lili Reinhart responded to people leaving hateful comments about her friends after a #ColeSprouseIsOverParty started appearing on Twitter.

Twitter is such a vile place. It's so easy to say shit behind your damn phone, right? This is why people choose to keep their relationships private ... that is why people do not have social media ... because of this intimidation.

Twitter is such a vile place. It's so easy to say shit behind your damn phone, right?
This is why people choose to keep their relationships private … that is why people do not have social media … because of this intimidation.

6)

Lili also realized that everyone has that friend who sucks when sending memes.

We all have a friend who sends me memes that aren't funny, but we don't have the heart to say it, so we just send things like "haha, that's good," and "haha, I'm sorry about that,"

We all have a friend who sends me memes that aren't funny, but we don't have the heart to say it, so we just send things like "haha, that's good,quot; and "haha, I'm sorry about that,quot;

7)

Gabrielle Union spoke about Mindy Kaling's new Netflix show I have never.

Sooooo we wanted to see only 1 or 2 episodes of #NeverHaveIEver without binge eating at once, but damn, I'm a fool for the big YA 🤷🏿‍♀️ There had better be a season 2 !!!! ! Like, tomorrow. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ @mindykaling

Sooooo we wanted to see only 1 or 2 episodes of #NeverHaveIEver without binge eating at once, but damn, I'm a fool for the big YA 🤷🏿‍♀️ There had better be a season 2 !!!! ! Like, tomorrow. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ @mindykaling

8)

Hugh Grant showed us how he spends his days in quarantine with his young daughters.

I have been confined with my young daughters for some time. (I also cut Barbie 2's hair.)

I have been confined with my young daughters for some time. (I also cut Barbie 2's hair.)

10)

Octavia Spencer told Chris Evans that she really liked her new show Defending Jacob and returned her love.

eleven)

Paris Hilton confessed that her online purchases got out of control recently.

#Mood 🤷🏼‍♀️ My online purchases got out of control during #Quarantine. 😹

#Mood 🤷🏼‍♀️ My online purchases got out of control during #Quarantine. 😹

12)

Justin Timberlake reminded us that May is hitting us a little differently this year.

13)

Joey King noticed a strange resemblance to his Emmy dress and this can of Pringles.

14)

Reese Witherspoon was pretty sure her children broke a world record with the constant use of the word "mom."

Honestly, it's amazing how many times my child can say "Mom," "Mommy," "Mommy," in a row. 😳🤯😱

Honestly, it's amazing how many times my child can say "Mom,quot;, "Mommy,quot;, "Mommy,quot; in a row. 😳🤯😱

fifteen.

And finally, Lucy Hale took the masks to a whole new level.

