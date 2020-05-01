15 celebrity tweets you missed this week

"My online purchases got out of control during quarantine."
Another isolated week means more time for celebrities to express their feelings on Twitter. From quarantine issues to new songs they're obsessed with, here's what celebrities are talking about this week:
Brie Larson became hilariously real about life in quarantine.
Chrissy Teigen introduced her pet tarantula to the world:
Kylie Jenner had the perfect solution for someone to tell her to shut up on Twitter:
Lili Reinhart responded to people leaving hateful comments about her friends after a #ColeSprouseIsOverParty started appearing on Twitter.
Lili also realized that everyone has that friend who sucks when sending memes.
Gabrielle Union spoke about Mindy Kaling's new Netflix show I have never.
Hugh Grant showed us how he spends his days in quarantine with his young daughters.
Octavia Spencer told Chris Evans that she really liked her new show Defending Jacob and returned her love.
Paris Hilton confessed that her online purchases got out of control recently.
Justin Timberlake reminded us that May is hitting us a little differently this year.
Joey King noticed a strange resemblance to his Emmy dress and this can of Pringles.
Reese Witherspoon was pretty sure her children broke a world record with the constant use of the word "mom."
And finally, Lucy Hale took the masks to a whole new level.
