13 unforgettable gala moments, all thanks to these famous couples

Splash News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z



The marriage struggles of the world-famous couple became very, very public when surveillance footage of Bey's sister appeared, Solange Knowles, attacking Jay in an elevator after the 2014 evening. A source told E! News of the time, Solange confronted her brother-in-law after he and his designer Rachel Roy he made himself comfortable at an after party.

"Beyoncé reached out to Rachel to let her know that the behavior was disrespectful and that she wanted her out of their lives forever," explained our source. "Solange reached out to retrieve her sister, and things heated up with her and Rachel. Jay said some disrespectful things to Beyoncé and Solange when the confrontation was fading."