13 unforgettable gala moments, all thanks to these famous couples

From the birth of Hiddleswift to Beyoncé and Jay ZOn the infamous elevator ride, we recall all of the most romantic (and often dramatic!) Moments at Met Gala.
Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift
We have to thank the 2016 Met Gala for the celebrity pairing that was Hiddleswift. As the story goes, Taylor and Tom got occupied on the dance floor and just a month later they were seen kissing on the beach in Rhode Island. By September, their romance was gone, and a source told E! News at the time, "Taylor felt she wanted to make the relationship too public. She was not happy about that and thought it was too much publicity."
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
The marriage struggles of the world-famous couple became very, very public when surveillance footage of Bey's sister appeared, Solange Knowles, attacking Jay in an elevator after the 2014 evening. A source told E! News of the time, Solange confronted her brother-in-law after he and his designer Rachel Roy he made himself comfortable at an after party.
"Beyoncé reached out to Rachel to let her know that the behavior was disrespectful and that she wanted her out of their lives forever," explained our source. "Solange reached out to retrieve her sister, and things heated up with her and Rachel. Jay said some disrespectful things to Beyoncé and Solange when the confrontation was fading."
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Sparks flew for Nick and Priyanka at the 2017 event, where they both coincidentally attended as guests of Ralph Lauren. Fast forward just over a year later and the Jonas brothers The singer asked the question, which preceded a lavish multi-day wedding celebration in India.
"Every day when I get up, I say, 'Oh, I have a home. Like this is my house. This person is my house,'" Chopra told E! News in 2019. And to think, it all started at the Met!
Shawn Mendes and Hailey Bieber
There is only one word to describe Shawn and Hailey's 2018 Met Gala experience: Clumsy! The singer and model walked the carpet together coordinating Tommy Hilfiger sets, leading fans to believe this was their way of confirming all those romance rumors. Shawn then closed the speculation when during a Met Gala themed interview with W Mag described the couple as simply "very good friends."
Kendall Jenner and A $ AP Rocky
Although the model and rapper have never publicly discussed their one-year relationship, fans did check out her flirty dynamic when her sister Kylie Jenner He caught the lovebirds in an intimate hug within the 2017 event. "Kendall was dancing in front of A $ AP all night," an eyewitness also told E! News of his evening.
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx
The extremely elusive couple, who broke up last year after quite some time together, surprised fans when they posed for a photo together at the 2019 Met Gala. It's a Kodak moment, we'll always have to remember this private love story.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
In what marked Kylie's first official appearance since she gave birth to her daughter Stormi WebsterThe 2018 Met Gala also served as her and the long-awaited rapper red carpet debut. The then lovebirds set the bar for all Met Gala couples to come combining Alexander Wang's looks.
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd
If SelGo whispering "I love you,quot; to his then-boyfriend on the carpet wasn't enough to make the list, we'll give you a hint about another juicy bite from the 2017 Met Gala. The pop star and hip-hop artist really followed. Yolanda Hadid and Anwar Hadid on the mat, they call the ex from The Weeknd, Bella Hadid, family. Despite some uncomfortably close photos, the group did not interact.
George and Amal Clooney
George and Amal's debut at the 2015 Met Gala effectively ended the A-list actor's career as the most eligible bachelor in Hollywood. It also marked the first time the couple dated as newlyweds after their September 2014 wedding, which took place in Venice, Italy.naturally.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
The origins of Gigi and Zayn's love story go back to the 2016 Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet for the first time together in futuristic looks. Exactly four years later, the model and the singer expect their first child together, a girl, in September.
Justin Theroux and Emma Stone
Are they or are they not? Justin and Emma's night at the 2018 Met Gala certainly surprised fans who assumed that the actors were more than just friends. All speculation was finally crushed after the couple confirmed that their relationship is strictly platonic.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
In 2017, J.Lo looked like a real-life princess with this baby blue Valentino number, and A-Rod wasn't bad at his side, either! Her grand entrance marked the singer and the first exit from the red carpet for the retired baseball professional as a couple.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
We love this celebrity couple for many reasons, but the most important thing on our list is their experience at the 2015 Met Gala, where photographers saw Gabrielle and Dwyane taking a break from the festivities on the museum's iconic red staircase.
