12 shows and documentaries about real crimes to see in excess right now

Let's be honest: true crime shows and documentaries are addictive. This is why people are shocked when they see flashing lights or accidents in real life, they want to know what is happening. Television offers about real crimes allow viewers to do that from the comfort of their own homes, judging those involved from the safety of their sofas and beds.

Whether it's a scripted version of notorious crimes like Hulu's The act, who recounted the story of Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose Blanchard, or a documentary with the people directly involved in the crime, such as Jan Broberg and Kidnapped in plain sightReal crime content is one of the best types of content. Especially now, while most of the country adheres to social distancing and orders to stay home to combat the spread of the coronavirus.