1 suspect injured, 2 released in South Los Angeles after officer involved shooting – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect is in custody and police are searching for two other suspects after an officer involved shot in South Los Angeles.

LAPD stopped a vehicle near 22nd St. and Wall St. to stop traffic, but the situation turned into a shooting involving at least one officer.

The suspect in custody suffered injuries and is being treated by LAFD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

