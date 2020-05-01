1 man dead, 1 police officer seriously injured after domestic incident in Willmar on Friday morning – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A man died and a policeman was seriously injured after an incident early Friday morning. Authorities say the police officer is expected to survive.

Willmar police officers received a call to 911 and responded to a domestic incident in a house in the 800 block of Mary Avenue Southeast at 5:40 a.m., according to a press release.

At the scene, the police encountered a man and "at one point a police officer sustained multiple knife injuries." The officer was taken by ambulance to Carris Health-Rice Memorial Hospital, before being flown to St. Cloud Hospital.

Police say the officer is now in stable condition and is expected to survive.

A woman who was in the home was also injured by the suspect. She was treated at Carris Health-Rice Memorial Hospital and has since been discharged.

The Office of Criminal Apprehension says its investigators are working to determine where their pistols were fired during the altercation. They also have to find out if the incident was captured in any of the officers' body cameras. An officer downloaded a taser; but it is unknown if the suspect was hit, either by the gun or a bullet.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the home; His cause of death will be disclosed by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

The BCA says it plans to release more information after families have been notified and witnesses are interviewed.

The investigation is only just beginning, and BCA agents were still on the scene as of Friday afternoon.