Zoom admits it doesn't have 300 million users, fixes misleading claims

Zoom has admitted that it does not have 300 million daily active users. Admission came later The edge I noticed that the company had quietly edited a blog post making the claim earlier this month. Originally, Zoom stated that it had "more than 300 million daily users,quot; and that "more than 300 million people worldwide use Zoom during this difficult time." Zoom then removed these references from the original blog post, and now claims "300 million daily Zoom meeting participants."

The difference between a daily active user (DAU) and a "meeting participant,quot; is significant. Daily meeting participants can be counted multiple times: if you have five Zoom meetings in one day, you will be counted five times. A DAU is counted once a day and is commonly used by companies to measure service usage. Just counting meeting participants is an easy, somewhat misleading, way to make using your platform seem bigger than it is.

The misleading blog was edited on April 24, a day after the numbers made headlines around the world. Then The edge sought Zoom comments, the company added a note to the blog post admitting yesterday's mistake, and provided the following statement:

“We are honored and proud to help more than 300 million daily meeting participants stay connected during this pandemic. In a blog post on April 22, we unintentionally refer to these participants as "users,quot; and "people,quot;. When we realized this error, we adjusted the wording to "participants,quot;. This was a real oversight on our part. "

Zoom's growth has been impressive, but the company has not provided a daily count of active users. Zoom use has increased from 10 million daily meeting participants in December to 300 million this month. However, rivals like Microsoft Teams and Google Meet seem to be closing the gap. Microsoft said yesterday that it now has 75 million daily active Teams users, an increase of 70 percent in one month. Microsoft also registered 200 million meeting participants in a single day this month.

Google Meet is adding approximately 3 million new users every day, and recently reached more than 100 million daily meeting participants. Cisco also revealed earlier this month that it has a total of 300 million Webex users, and recorded records of close to 240,000 in a 24-hour period. Cisco has not yet provided daily meeting participant numbers or daily active user counts.

Google, Microsoft, Facebook and others are still chasing Zoom with new free features and services. Google made their Meet service free this week, and both Microsoft and Google have increased the number of people you can view simultaneously in response to the popular Zoom gallery view.