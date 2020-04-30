Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

South Korea reported Thursday that, for the first time since the virus spike on February 29, there were no new domestic cases and only four cases among people who came from outside the country.
Also on Thursday, Hong Kong reported that There had been no new cases there for five days in a row. That was a positive change after an increase in cases in late March by international travelers.
They are not the only ones on that path. Australia and New Zealand are close. Beijing's main tourist sites will reopen just in time for China's extended holiday weekend.
Are here the latest updates as well as pandemic maps.
In other developments:
-
Global greenhouse gas emissions are on track to drop nearly 8 percent this year, the biggest drop ever recorded, the International Energy Agency reported.
-
Even as its neighbors begin to lift the blockades, Britain is not ready, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday. He promised to present soon a roadmap on what its reopening would be like.
-
Senior Trump administration officials have lobbied the US spy agencies. USA To search for evidence to support an unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus outbreak started in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.
-
Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail V. Mishustin said Thursday that he was ill with Covid-19, the highest-ranking Russian official known to be infected with the coronavirus.
-
With its new stimulus plan, the European Central Bank will pay banks to lend money after the economy has shrunk further in decades, and says the worst is yet to come. The eurozone economy could shrink by as much as 12 percent this year.
-
The S,amp;P 500 fell more than 1 percent in afternoon operations, after another overwhelming jobs report. But it was an otherwise stellar month for Wall Street.
The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
What angered many South Koreans was that the apparent causes of the fire were so familiar: vapors from a chemical solution filling a room where workers might have been generating sparks, with the ensuing fire fueled by extremely combustible insulation.
Situations like that, all too familiar in South Korea, coupled with regulatory enforcement and corruption, have repeatedly led to deadly workplace disasters in the country.
"I regret that similar accidents are repeated," said President Moon Jae-in. "We are not learning lessons from past accidents."
History: Hundreds have died from fires with similar causes. In 2008, also in Icheon, 40 workers died in a fire in another warehouse that started in almost exactly the same way.
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
Hello Doily, leaving Netflix for an old school hobby
"The ability to generate activities by yourself is a real asset," said Anders Ericsson, a professor of psychology at Florida State University.
Israel: The attorney general said Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should not be banned from forming a government despite facing criminal charges. Your word is not the final decision, but it could strengthen Mr. Netanyahu's defenses against expulsion.
Loss of ice in Antarctica: New satellite data provides the most accurate image of Antarctic ice, where it accumulates most rapidly and disappears at the fastest rate, and how changes will contribute to sea level rise.
Snapshot: Above, Rishi Kapoor, who died Thursday, in "Bobby,quot;. Bollywood is reeling after losing two legends in less than 24 hours. Kapoor, 67, was a Bollywood giant, an engaging and charming idol who starred in dozens of movies in the 1970s and 1980s.
What we are hearing: "Oh, hello: the P & # 39; dcast," in which two comedians portray older New Yorkers whose many quirks include their diction. "These podcasts are bringing a lot of joy to our home," writes Sam Dolnick, an assistant management editor. "So good. Now we are mispronouncing so many words."
Now a break from the news
We started an email newsletter, at home, with our recommendations on what to read, cook, watch and do while indoors. sign up here.
Zoom's happy hours serve as a break from isolation and a consolation prize for canceled plans.
"During a crisis, you know, cocktail hour can be almost any time!" Ina Garten, the chef and author of "La Condesa Descalza,quot; cookbooks, whistled as she mixed what appeared to be a cube-sized cosmopolitan in a video. posted on Instagram.
At a time when boundaries have almost disappeared, home is the office! School hours are work time! pajamas are work clothes! – the clink of ice cubes in a glass or the crunch of a can may seem like one of the few ways left to distinguish afternoon from day or weekend from week.
But as the quarantine months pile up, what started as a way to relax may, for some, start to feel like an unexpectedly stubborn habit. Sale of alcohol nationwide They were up 55 percent in the week ending March 21 compared to the year before.
For those in recovery, the combination of stress and social estrangement can make maintaining sobriety even more challenging.
For most people, drinking in moderation is not inherently harmful. The threshold is higher for men: women absorb and metabolize alcohol differently. Nature is sexist like that.
There is a short-term solution that doctors prescribe when alcohol or other recreational substances feel like they are taking more than what they offer: stop for a moment and see how you feel.
%MINIFYHTML342a538a904c5e7cc2296ade5468ebb113%