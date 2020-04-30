Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Are here the latest updates as well as pandemic maps.

In other developments:

Global greenhouse gas emissions are on track to drop nearly 8 percent this year, the biggest drop ever recorded, the International Energy Agency reported.

Even as its neighbors begin to lift the blockades, Britain is not ready, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday. He promised to present soon a roadmap on what its reopening would be like.

Senior Trump administration officials have lobbied the US spy agencies. USA To search for evidence to support an unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus outbreak started in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail V. Mishustin said Thursday that he was ill with Covid-19, the highest-ranking Russian official known to be infected with the coronavirus.

With its new stimulus plan, the European Central Bank will pay banks to lend money after the economy has shrunk further in decades, and says the worst is yet to come. The eurozone economy could shrink by as much as 12 percent this year.

The S,amp;P 500 fell more than 1 percent in afternoon operations, after another overwhelming jobs report. But it was an otherwise stellar month for Wall Street.

The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.