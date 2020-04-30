Young Thug: I almost died from kidney and liver failure!

Rapper Young Thug has revealed that he once nearly died after suffering from liver and kidney failure.

He revealed the news during the Offset online concert, which took place on Wednesday.

"So I just stayed in bed and said, 'I call the ambulance. I can't move my body.'" Then when the ambulance arrived, I couldn't get out of bed. Basically, they had to get me out of bed. I felt my whole body was numb and I couldn't move, "he shared.

