Young Thug: I almost died from kidney and liver failure!

Rapper Young Thug has revealed that he once nearly died after suffering from liver and kidney failure.

He revealed the news during the Offset online concert, which took place on Wednesday.

"So I just stayed in bed and said, 'I call the ambulance. I can't move my body.'" Then when the ambulance arrived, I couldn't get out of bed. Basically, they had to get me out of bed. I felt my whole body was numb and I couldn't move, "he shared.

"I went to the hospital and found out that I had liver and kidney failure. And somehow I passed away as if I died. I was in the hospital for about 17 days. I left the hospital, my mother did not." Don't trust him. So I left the hospital, I went to another hospital and they said, "Man, you have liver and kidney failure. You were supposed to be dead. Basically, you've been dead." I've been killed before. "

After his performance, he told fans that "drugs are not good, not drugs."