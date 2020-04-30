Young thug almost dies after suffering kidney and liver failure

WENN

The rapper of & # 39; Best friend & # 39; He reveals his fear of health, claiming that he narrowly escaped death and was rushed to hospital when he was unable to get out of bed.

Rapper Young bully He narrowly escaped death after being hospitalized with kidney and liver failure.

The musician spoke about the experience during an appearance on Make up forvirtual live broadcast "Offset and friends", admitting that he almost lost his life during the terrible experience.

"So I just stayed in bed and said, 'I call the ambulance. I can't move my body.'" Then later … when the ambulance came, I couldn't get out of bed, "Thug explained." They basically had to get me out of bed. I felt that my whole body was numb and I couldn't move. I went to the hospital and found out that I had liver and kidney failure. passed away as if he had died. "

After being in the hospital for 17 days, the "Best Friend" star left because his mother "didn't trust that." He went to another hospital, where the doctors told him, "Man, you have liver and kidney failure. You were supposed to be dead. Basically, you have been dead."

"They killed me before", thug, real name Jeffery Williams, he added, before moving on to play "Killed Before" – his collaboration with Future, in which he sings: "Everyone knows that they have killed me before."

After finishing his performance, Thug hinted that the drugs may have led to his hospitalization when he told the audience, "Drugs are not good, do not use drugs."