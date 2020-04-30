You can save almost $ 400 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Only the best deals on Verge-approved devices get the Verge Deals seal of approval, so if you're looking for a deal for your next device or gift from top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more, this is it the place to be.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Plus with 256GB of internal storage costs $ 740 for readers of The edge. We have partnered with Daily Steals to bring you this discount, which is almost $ 400 off the current sale price through Samsung directly. Just enter the offer code VERGESGLXY within the order summary section on the checkout page to see the price drop. You can choose from three colors on your site: aura glow, aura black, or aura white.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Each phone is in brand new condition (box opened) with a one year warranty and includes all of its usual accessories. Daily Steals notes that these phones are currently covered by a Samsung warranty, but the duration of the warranty for each device varies. Therefore, in addition to any coverage left at the end of Samsung's warranty, you will receive a full year of coverage from Daily Steals.

Samsung launched this phone last summer, and while many other great alternatives have been released since then, the Note 10 Plus still deserves your consideration for several reasons. First off, you have the S Pen stylus, which allows you to write or draw on the Note 10 Plus. It can also act as a remote shutter for taking selfies or aligning the perfect landscape shot on a tripod. The Note 10 Plus is a monster of specs too, featuring the Snapdragon 855 processor, 12GB of RAM, a 4,300mAh battery, and microSD card holder for expandable storage. It has a large 6.8-inch OLED screen that's fun to watch, works with all US operators. USA And it has IP68 water and dust resistance. There isn't much that it doesn't have, aside from a headphone jack.